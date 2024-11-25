A Look Back At David Hasselhoff's Friendship With Michael Newman

David Hasselhoff is mourning the death of his friend and former "Baywatch" co-star, Michael Newman, who passed away on October 20, 2024 at the age of 67. "Newman was a warrior ... he literally saved my life at least four times," Hasselhoff told the New York Post. "He did the transfer from the scarab to jet skis several times perfectly. What an amazing man. He was never afraid of the water."

Newman didn't start out as an actor. In fact, he was the only cast member of "Baywatch" that was a real lifeguard off screen. "I remember directing him in a few episodes and he was really good," Hasselhoff recalled. "He became a great actor. We will all miss him." Hasselhoff posted this tribute on his Instagram account as well, displaying it alongside a photo of both actors on the set of the hit show, smiling side by side.

Newman was also a full time firefighter while filming "Baywatch," and after the show ended, he returned to firefighting. Per People, Newman was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2006. His death was confirmed by Matt Felker, a close friend of Newman and director of the recent documentary "After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun." Felker said Newman died "from heart complications" and was "surrounded by his family and friends" at the time of his death. "I got to see Mike the last time he was conscious and he looked [at] me and in typical Mike fashion said, 'You're just in time,'" Felker added.

