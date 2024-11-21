Keith Urban Confuses 2024 CMAs Red Carpet For Outlet Mall In Divorced Dad 'Fit

Let the mall walk of shame begin, and let it start with Keith Urban. The CMA Awards are a big deal, and draw a big crowd with big stars performing, presenting, and accepting accolades from the Country Music Association. The 58th annual installment took place on November 20, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN, complete with a red carpet that was actually red, and welcoming the recipient of multiple CMA Awards himself, Urban. The singer was on hand for the night to perform the song "Liar" with Jelly Roll, who was a multi-nominee.

As expected, the walk into the venue showed off cowboy hats, boots, and a wide variety of spiffy suits and sparkly gowns. But not everyone looked great in their dressed-up outfits, with some making the list of the worst-dressed stars at the CMA Awards. Grammy winner Urban didn't look bad, but the wardrobe he chose to accompany his usual center-parted floppy haircut didn't look great, either.

In fact, the "Blue Ain't Your Color" crooner looked like he just dropped by the awards show after taking Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, his grown-up daughters with Nicole Kidman, on a shopping excursion to the local mall.