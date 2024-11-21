Keith Urban Confuses 2024 CMAs Red Carpet For Outlet Mall In Divorced Dad 'Fit
Let the mall walk of shame begin, and let it start with Keith Urban. The CMA Awards are a big deal, and draw a big crowd with big stars performing, presenting, and accepting accolades from the Country Music Association. The 58th annual installment took place on November 20, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN, complete with a red carpet that was actually red, and welcoming the recipient of multiple CMA Awards himself, Urban. The singer was on hand for the night to perform the song "Liar" with Jelly Roll, who was a multi-nominee.
As expected, the walk into the venue showed off cowboy hats, boots, and a wide variety of spiffy suits and sparkly gowns. But not everyone looked great in their dressed-up outfits, with some making the list of the worst-dressed stars at the CMA Awards. Grammy winner Urban didn't look bad, but the wardrobe he chose to accompany his usual center-parted floppy haircut didn't look great, either.
In fact, the "Blue Ain't Your Color" crooner looked like he just dropped by the awards show after taking Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, his grown-up daughters with Nicole Kidman, on a shopping excursion to the local mall.
The jacket and shoes did not do him any favors
While there are signs Keith Urban's relationship with wife Nicole Kidman might not last, the two were still married the night of the CMA Awards. Which means there is no reason why the country singer had to dress like a divorced dad trying to look hip. The black T-shirt and jeans are pretty normal for the laid-back guitarist, but the wardrobe items he chose to pair with them turned casual cool into not-even-a-little-bit in the blink of an eye — or the tying of his shoes.
The jacket was lined in a wooly fleece and studded with rivet buttons and pockets (we counted at least two, and there may have been two more). The shoes were covered in a suede-like material and featured a stacked rubber heel that was trying be rocker-chic, but wound up just making Urban's pants bunch up around his ankles. It wasn't bad enough that the man who can shred on a guitar like nobody's business chose a wardrobe worthy of a mall-walking dad, but he had to add the poor tailoring to his outfit of many mistakes.
And yes, Keith Urban's tattoo-covered hands did lend an element of rock-boy to the ensemble. But, truly, there's not enough ink in Nashville to divert the eye from everything else going on. Next time he's at the mall, he should ask Sunday and Faith to hook him up with a new 'fit.