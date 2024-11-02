13 Signs Keith Urban And Nicole Kidman's Relationship Might Not Last

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman first met in 2005 at the G'Day USA gala in Los Angeles. At the time, the Australian actor had ended her relationship with Lenny Kravitz and was living her life as a single mom — Kidman shares two kids with ex-husband, Tom Cruise.

Urban and Kidman hit it off straight away and exchanged numbers. The two spent a few months getting to know each other before Kidman realized that Urban was the man she wanted to spend her life with. "It was my birthday, and he stood outside with gardenias at 5 a.m. on my stoop in New York," Kidman told People in 2019. "That is when I went, 'This is the man I hope I get to marry.'" And marry she did.

Urban and Kidman got engaged in 2006 and tied the knot the same year. From there, they welcomed two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret. While it may seem like everything was roses and butterflies for the lovebirds, they've been through their fair share of challenges — some of which may suggest that their marriage might not last. From meeting later in life to their extremely busy schedules, we're breaking down the signs that suggest Urban and Kidman could be headed for divorce.

