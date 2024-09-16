The Wildest Outfits Bunnie XO Has Ever Worn
Whether they are strutting down the red carpet, or out for a night on the town, some celebrities are known for borderline NSFW sartorial choices. Former sex worker turned podcast host turned country music wife Bunnie XO is a prime example of a woman who regularly straddles that fence with pride. With her long blonde mane and pin-up figure, she is a gal who knows what she likes and isn't afraid to wear it. What's more, she doesn't really seem to care what anyone thinks about it. Rather, Jelly Roll's wife seems content to let the haters hate while she continues to do her thing. Whether she's rocking leather pants, lace jumpsuits, or dresses that bare up to there, she always makes sure to accessorize with confidence.
Bunnie XO, whose real name is Alisa DeFord, is the host of "Dumb Blonde," a podcast that candidly covers a wide range of topics from sexual to serious, interspersed with celebrity interviews. But don't let the name fool you. This self-described "Trailerpark Barbara Walters" and "Degenerate Love Child of Dolly Parton & Dr. Ruth" is no dingbat. She knows that her attention-grabbing, jaw-dropping ensembles garner a lot of attention and press for both her and her famous spouse. The buxom blonde knows how to keep her followers and her detractors coming back for more, if only just to see what wild look she'll wear next.
Bunnie XO goes pink on the red carpet
Going pink on the red carpet at the 2022 CMAs, Bunnie XO channeled a little '80s Madonna in a look that was more boudoir than black tie. She rocked a sheer pink lace dress complete with elbow length fingerless gloves, and a girly pink bow in her sky high ponytail. The "girls just want to have fun" vibe was in sharp contrast to Jelly Roll's "man in black" ensemble, which added to the overall effect, and might have been a nod to the fact that she doesn't take herself too seriously. One scroll through her "Dumb Blonde" podcast episodes with titles like "White Trash Life Hacks" and "How to Give Your Man the Perfect LapDance," and it's easy to see that this is a woman who goes through life unapologetically and with tongue firmly in cheek.
While she clearly knows how to have a good time and isn't afraid to talk about it, there's more to Bunnie than meets the eye. In an interview with Billboard, Jelly Roll described his wife and stepmother to his two children as "a beacon of change in my life." "You're talking about a woman that came in and took a child that was soon to be born and a child that [we were] soon to have full custody of," he said before adding, "I would have never got custody of my daughter without her. I wouldn't have had the stability or the money."
Bunnie XO is pretty in pink studs
Nashville is home to all things big hair, rhinestones, and country music, so Bunnie XO should've fit right in with her studded pink jumpsuit and boots. However, this look from 2023 felt more gaudy than glam even by Nashville standards. Sure, she was covered up from top to toes, but her undies were hard to miss. While many women try to avoid a pantyline under their clothing, Bunnie proudly displayed hers, along with her bra, both of which played peek-a-boo through the see-through fabric that hugged every curve like a fast car on a Tennessee backroad.
While all eyes are on Bunnie's bodacious bod, her eyes are fixed firmly on her husband, Jason DeFord aka Jelly Roll, whom she met long before he became a household name. He was an opening act in Las Vegas when their meet cute occurred. She recalled that fateful night on an episode of her "Dumb Blonde" podcast. "We met at Las Vegas Country Saloon in 2015," she said. "He was opening for the Moonshine Bandits and I was like, 'What is this? What is this man? This big Southern boy.'" According to her account, the encounter was very casual. As Jelly Roll confirmed on the "Taste of Country Nights" podcast, Bunnie was in an abusive relationship at the time of their first meeting so nothing happened between them, but there was a spark that ignited.
Bunnie XO rocks in a Guns N' Roses getup
Sure she's married to one of country music's biggest stars, but that doesn't mean that Jelly Roll's other half doesn't love a little rock n' roll. In 2023, Bunnie XO shared a snap where she was very video vamp in a barely there Guns N' Roses graphic mini dress paired with thigh-high fire engine red leather boots. In 2023, she posted her rocker chick style on Instagram in a tribute to Bailee Ann DeFord, whom she called her "bonus baby." "I couldn't ask for a better bonus baby that keeps me on toes, teaches me real life lessons & that I'm fiercely protective of," she wrote.
Bailee Ann was born while her father, Jelly Roll, was serving jail time for dealing drugs. The singer credits his wife for helping him get custody of his daughter once he turned his life around. In an Instagram post, he praised Bunnie for her kindness and patience in her role as stepmom, calling her a "beautiful soul." "It takes a special kind of woman to raise a kid that isn't her child and still treat the child as if she was," he wrote. "You are the epitome of a good mom and deserve more credit than anyone because you didn't have to step up to the plate the way you did," he wrote. "You chose to step up and man you have knocked it out of the park. Thank you Mama Bear — we love you."
Bunnie XO goes Barbiecore
Bunnie XO may play by her own fashion rules, but that doesn't mean she doesn't love a good trend. Just look at this hot pink jumpsuit from late 2023, a look that was presumably inspired by the Barbiecore craze that dominated that year. Alas, the overall getup missed the mark thanks to the silver sequins and denim ankle boots.
Whether you're a fan of the ensemble or not, you can't deny the glitter matches Bunnie XO's sparkling personality. Like her husband, she has had a difficult past, but one can assume that is what has given her the resilience she seems to possess. She has worked hard to build her "Dumb Blonde" empire, and she has proven that anyone can change and rise above their circumstances. Her tenacity and grit inspired her famous spouse to pen an Instagram post about how much her life inspires him. He reflected on how she shared her dream of leaving the world of sex workers, and he had a front row seat as she made that dream a reality. "To watch what this woman has overcame and her passion and determination to be something better has inspired me from the moment I met her, " he wrote.
Too many trends trip up this Bunnie XO outfit
Coco Chanel once famously suggested women remove one accessory before heading out of the house. Bunnie XO, on the other hand, prefers a "more is more" aesthetic. Look no further than this look from February 2024. Hair piled high, she strutted around a convenience store like she was working a couture catwalk, wearing so many trends at once that it was hard to know where to focus. We know that Bunnie doesn't really do "demure" but this wild combination of red sequin mini dress, leopard print boots, tiger print coat, and glimmering statement necklace is a lot. That said, her fans loved the look, and compared her to those other famous blonde bombshells Pamela Anderson and the late Anna Nicole Smith.
The blonde beauty shared her escapade in an Instagram video with the caption, "I see your mob wife aesthetic & raise you Trailer Park Queen for the win." Never question the vixen's devil-may-care attitude. After all, this is a woman who once teased and titillated followers with an OnlyFans page that she said earned her millions of dollars. "It was crazy the amount of money that site made me in such a short time," Bunnie shared in a Facebook post where she explained why she eventually shut the site down to focus on building her brand. "Best decision I ever made," the successful entrepreneur said, adding that she takes pride in earning her own income.
Lacy and racy Bunnie XO steals the spotlight
Once again, the elements are there, but the result fell short. The racy and lacy number Bunnie XO wore to the 2024 iHeart Radio Music Awards just missed the mark. She's no stranger to skin-tight ensembles, but this one pushed the envelope as it looked more snug than sexy. She paired the seemingly too short and too tight strapless dress with shoulder length lace gloves and fringed cowboy boots for an effect that looked borderline straight off the rack.
While she may not always win the red carpet, Bunnie XO has won the hearts of countless fans who admire her straight-shootin', no holds barred way of presenting herself to the world. Perhaps they realize that underneath the big, blonde, brassy exterior is someone who has fought hard and pulled herself up by her bra straps to get where she is. In countless interviews, such as the one she gave to the "Wife of the Party" podcast, Bunnie has candidly discussed her tragic backstory. Her childhood that was filled with neglect and abuse, and she has spoken openly about running away when she was 14. She's never tried to sugarcoat her past, and she has worked hard to get where she is today. Her style, although sometimes shocking, is always a reflection of that authenticity that has made Bunnie XO a fan fave.
Bunnie XO is red carpet red-dy in latex
Red hot and ready to rock, Bunnie XO showed up to the 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year event looking like an extra from an Anne Rice vampire movie in a latex gown so tight it looked like it was painted on her frame. Unlike her usual head-to-toe rhinestone cowgirl glitter and glitz, she kept the rest of her look simple, straightening her long, blonde locks and wearing a large statement necklace featuring a brightly jeweled cross. The look was pure goth glam and Bunnie vamped it up in an Instagram post, writing, "Pretty sure I banged Dracula in my previous life."
The gown was designed by renowned latex artist Atsuko Kudo who, according to her website, creates clothing that is "designed for those who wish to look and feel beautiful, feminine and strong." Her work has graced the bodies of some of Hollywood's elite; Kourtney Kardashian and Rita Ora are among her fans. It also seems she can count singer Jelly Roll among her supporters since he couldn't seem to get enough of his wife in the drop dead red creation. The singer couldn't keep his eyes or his hands to himself in a TikTok Bunnie shared with the caption, "When your man has a thing for latex & can't contain himself, even on a red carpet." Viewers ate up the PDA with one commenting, "The look on his face is EVERYTHING."
Bunnie XO's lacy look leaves nothing to the imagination
Guests spotted a lot of Bunnie XO's body when she attended a Spotify party clad in a black lace catsuit that left little to the imagination. The head-turning look was the work of "Project Runway" alum Johnathan Kayne, and it featured sheer mesh along the bust and strategically placed black velvet accents. Bunnie accessorized with her signature sexy tresses piled high and a pair of black boots. In response to an Instagram post featuring the lace-clad Bunnie seductively perched in the back of a limo, her followers went wild; one commenter called her "the most beautiful woman in the world."
Apparently they weren't the only ones who loved Bunnie's lacy lingerie look. In a separate video post, her husband Jelly Roll can be seen serenading his wife to the tune of "Hey Mickey," but changing the lyrics to "Hey sexy." "We're each others hype men," she captioned the video.
Hyping each other up and being playful is what these two lovebirds do best. There is rarely an interview or a social media post where they aren't gushing about their love, support, and friendship. "This woman is my backbone in life, she's beautiful, smart, witty, and you wouldn't believe how silly she really is," Jelly Roll penned in a 2020 Instagram post. Aww.
Bunnie XO or Daisy Duke
Who wears short shorts? Bunnie XO wears short shorts. While hanging out backstage with her husband Jelly Roll at a concert in Dallas in August 2024, Bunnie brought the heat channeling her inner Daisy Duke in a pair of tiny shorts over what appeared to be a fishnet bodysuit. She topped off the country chic meets biker babe ensemble with a pair of slouchy, sparkly cowboy boots. Judging from the looks on both of their faces in the candid snaps Bunnie shared on Instagram, this is one couple who seems to genuinely enjoy each other's company and having a good time behind the scenes. With that kind of chemistry, it's no wonder that she said yes when Jelly Roll proposed just one short year after they met. They two had a quickie ceremony at a Vegas chapel, and returned to the same venue to renew their vows in a proper wedding seven years later.
So what's kept Bunnie and Jelly Roll's marriage country strong? According to the superstar musician, it's all about communication. As he once shared on Instagram, "Somebody asked me what's the secret to our marriage the other day. I didn't even have to think about — it's simple – we are comfortable having uncomfortable conversations, we prioritize communication, we have learn to laugh at the small sh*t, and above everything we don't take anything too seriously."
Bunnie XO is back in black
If there's one thing we know to be true, it's that Jelly Roll's ride or die gets tongues wagging. Bunnie XO regularly flaunts her curves in skin-tight, see-through, sexy ensembles like this one she wore to his Houston show in 2024. The plunging leather jumpsuit with sparkles and red fringe trim showed off her assets, to say the least.
While they look and act like a match made in heaven, life has dealt this duo's relationship its share of ups and downs. The two even broke up for a short while. Bunnie reflected on their split on TikTok, stating, "Our castle in the sand had to crumble so we could rebuild on solid ground." Following that revelation, Jelly Roll told People that he supported his wife sharing their story with the public. "I'm really glad she posted about that because I think it's important for people that admire our relationship and our love for each other, to also know that man, we put in a lot of work," he said.
Seems all that hard work paid off. Today, they dynamic duo appear to be stronger than ever. A source confirmed to Us Weekly that after weathering so many storms as a duo, the country couple has an "us against the world mentality." In this Instagram post, Bunnie wrote, "Some of y'all were raised on fairytales, I was raised on Urban Cowboy," and added, "IYKYK Bud & Sissy for life."