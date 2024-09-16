The Wildest Outfits Bunnie XO Has Ever Worn

Whether they are strutting down the red carpet, or out for a night on the town, some celebrities are known for borderline NSFW sartorial choices. Former sex worker turned podcast host turned country music wife Bunnie XO is a prime example of a woman who regularly straddles that fence with pride. With her long blonde mane and pin-up figure, she is a gal who knows what she likes and isn't afraid to wear it. What's more, she doesn't really seem to care what anyone thinks about it. Rather, Jelly Roll's wife seems content to let the haters hate while she continues to do her thing. Whether she's rocking leather pants, lace jumpsuits, or dresses that bare up to there, she always makes sure to accessorize with confidence.

Bunnie XO, whose real name is Alisa DeFord, is the host of "Dumb Blonde," a podcast that candidly covers a wide range of topics from sexual to serious, interspersed with celebrity interviews. But don't let the name fool you. This self-described "Trailerpark Barbara Walters" and "Degenerate Love Child of Dolly Parton & Dr. Ruth" is no dingbat. She knows that her attention-grabbing, jaw-dropping ensembles garner a lot of attention and press for both her and her famous spouse. The buxom blonde knows how to keep her followers and her detractors coming back for more, if only just to see what wild look she'll wear next.