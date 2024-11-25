Whatever Happened To Jill Duggar? What She's Been Doing Since 19 Kids & Counting

One of the darkest aspects of Jill Dillard's childhood was a secret the Duggar family covered up for years. Josh Duggar, the oldest of the 19 siblings, inappropriately touched several of his sisters as a young teen — Jill among them. Parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar sent him to a "training center" run by their controversial ministry for three months of prayer sessions and physical labor, but it wasn't enough. In 2015 Josh was exposed as a user of the Ashley Madison website for married people looking to cheat, and around the same time, a tabloid broke the story of Josh's past. Jill says she was pressured to do "damage control" for her brother Josh by giving an interview defending him.

Four years later, Josh was arrested for downloading child sexual abuse material on his work computer. The trial that followed drew international attention. Jill was put on the witness list, poised to testify about the abuse she had endured from her brother, but was never called to the stand. She didn't have to; Josh was found guilty and sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison. The decision polarized her family. While Jill and several of her siblings supported the verdict and sentencing, Michelle and Josh's wife Anna wrote letters to the sentencing judge begging for mercy. "After seeing all the evidence as it was presented, we believe that the jury reached a just verdict today, consistent with the truth beyond a reasonable doubt," the Dillards wrote in their blog. "Nobody is above the law."

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).