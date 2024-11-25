Halsey's Relationship With Avan Jogia Changed Her Mind About One Major Thing

Sometimes, meeting a new person can lead you to reevaluate your entire worldview, which is exactly what happened to Halsey. In September 2024, the singer announced her engagement to reported new boyfriend Avan Jogia in a subtle but completely adorable way. Halsey took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to retweet a post that called Jogia her boyfriend, using the caption to edit his title to fiancé. Their engagement was obviously happy news, but there's a little more to the story too. During an appearance on hit podcast "Call Her Daddy," Halsey shared that her relationship with Jogia completely changed her mind about marriage.

In fact, the "Without Me" hitmaker acknowledged that she never really saw herself as someone who would ever want to walk down the aisle. "I would deconstruct marriage from such a logical perspective beforehand," Halsey explained. "I was so practical [...] I couldn't understand the point of [getting married] from an emotional point of view." Although the singer couldn't put her finger on exactly why she accepted the "Victorious" alum's proposal, the strength of their connection made saying "yes" easy. However, given her sometimes tumultuous relationship history, we aren't surprised that Halsey struggled to believe in marriage before meeting Jogia.