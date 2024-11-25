Halsey's Relationship With Avan Jogia Changed Her Mind About One Major Thing
Sometimes, meeting a new person can lead you to reevaluate your entire worldview, which is exactly what happened to Halsey. In September 2024, the singer announced her engagement to reported new boyfriend Avan Jogia in a subtle but completely adorable way. Halsey took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to retweet a post that called Jogia her boyfriend, using the caption to edit his title to fiancé. Their engagement was obviously happy news, but there's a little more to the story too. During an appearance on hit podcast "Call Her Daddy," Halsey shared that her relationship with Jogia completely changed her mind about marriage.
In fact, the "Without Me" hitmaker acknowledged that she never really saw herself as someone who would ever want to walk down the aisle. "I would deconstruct marriage from such a logical perspective beforehand," Halsey explained. "I was so practical [...] I couldn't understand the point of [getting married] from an emotional point of view." Although the singer couldn't put her finger on exactly why she accepted the "Victorious" alum's proposal, the strength of their connection made saying "yes" easy. However, given her sometimes tumultuous relationship history, we aren't surprised that Halsey struggled to believe in marriage before meeting Jogia.
Halsey hasn't been lucky in love in the past
Like many of us, Halsey's love life hasn't always been smooth sailing. In a 2017 interview with Billboard, the pop star revealed that she wrote one of her hit singles, "Bad At Love," in the midst of a breakup, and it appears Halsey has multiple painful separations in her past. For example, she had a difficult split from G-Eazy, whom Halsey notably put on blast in "Without Me," partially because of the rapper's history of infidelity. Unfortunately, the "You Should Be Sad" hitmaker's bad luck continued with Alev Aydin even though, at first, their relationship seemed completely meant to be.
As Halsey gushed to Allure in 2021, "The stars aligned, our relationship became romantic and it was pretty evident that he and I were both like, 'Oh, my gosh! You're the person I'm supposed to start a family with.'" Although the former couple subsequently welcomed a son, Ender Ridley Aydin, marriage didn't appear to be in the cards for them, with Halsey and Aydin calling it quits in 2023. Hopefully, her engagement to Avan Jogia is a sign that the singer's relationship luck has finally changed for the better. And if not, at least Halsey can likely write another chart-topping song about it.