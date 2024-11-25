5 Times Taylor Swift Proved She's The Ultimate Girls Girl

Taylor Swift has proven time and time again that she has nothing but love and respect for her fellow female artists in the music industry. Unfortunately, the Internet has consistently tried to craft a narrative that makes her out to be the very opposite of a girls girl. In 2024, the negative discourse largely centered around Swift's supposed feud with Billie Eilish. It all started in March 2024 when the "Bad Guy" hitmaker told Billboard how frustrated she was seeing so many big names in entertainment lacking proper environmental consciousness and contributing to waste by releasing too many versions of their records.

While Eilish didn't name names, everyone was convinced that she was shading Swift, who had put out at least 20 different variants of her 2022 album "Midnights" by that point. The "Blank Space" singer followed a similar strategy for her eleventh album, "The Tortured Poets Department," releasing several variants following its initial release in April to seemingly drive sales and dominate the charts. This time around, though, social media believed it was a purposeful move to block the "What Was I Made For?" hitmaker's third album, "Hit Me Hard and Soft," from reaching the top of the Billboard charts.

However, when we consider the fact that releasing new variants of music to reign over the charts is common practice in the industry (and an approach that the world-conquering pop star has previously adopted), it didn't seem like she actively wanted to take Eilish down. While some social media users continue to create similar theories that make Swift out to be someone she's not, she's busy wholeheartedly cheering other women on.

