5 Times Taylor Swift Proved She's The Ultimate Girls Girl
Taylor Swift has proven time and time again that she has nothing but love and respect for her fellow female artists in the music industry. Unfortunately, the Internet has consistently tried to craft a narrative that makes her out to be the very opposite of a girls girl. In 2024, the negative discourse largely centered around Swift's supposed feud with Billie Eilish. It all started in March 2024 when the "Bad Guy" hitmaker told Billboard how frustrated she was seeing so many big names in entertainment lacking proper environmental consciousness and contributing to waste by releasing too many versions of their records.
While Eilish didn't name names, everyone was convinced that she was shading Swift, who had put out at least 20 different variants of her 2022 album "Midnights" by that point. The "Blank Space" singer followed a similar strategy for her eleventh album, "The Tortured Poets Department," releasing several variants following its initial release in April to seemingly drive sales and dominate the charts. This time around, though, social media believed it was a purposeful move to block the "What Was I Made For?" hitmaker's third album, "Hit Me Hard and Soft," from reaching the top of the Billboard charts.
However, when we consider the fact that releasing new variants of music to reign over the charts is common practice in the industry (and an approach that the world-conquering pop star has previously adopted), it didn't seem like she actively wanted to take Eilish down. While some social media users continue to create similar theories that make Swift out to be someone she's not, she's busy wholeheartedly cheering other women on.
She has supported several female artists early in their careers
Speaking to i-D in 2024, Blackpink's Rosé recalled how she nervously asked Taylor Swift for advice about her solo career during their first meeting. However, the singer-songwriter had no reason to be afraid because Swift jumped at the opportunity to help her out. In addition to answering Rosé's questions and opening up about her own journey in the industry, the Grammy winner also offered the K-pop star her phone number, so she could reach out if there was anything else she wanted to discuss. While Rosé reflected on the experience, she admitted that she couldn't believe a pop star of Swift's magnitude was so humble, gushing, "I'm really grateful for her because I was at a moment where I was drowning a little. She is literally the coolest, and she's such a girls girl."
The up-and-coming artists who opened for Swift at the Eras Tour told similarly effusive stories about her. During a 2023 chat with Teen Vogue, Gayle shared that Swift had been deeply empathetic when she opened up about her worries. However, the "22" hitmaker wasn't afraid to be frank with her, helping Gayle to realize that the negativity she had faced early on in her career wasn't as significant as she thought. Meanwhile, Girl in Red confessed to Elle that her anxiety caused her to be overwhelmed with self-doubt whenever she performed. However, she learned to trust herself more upon hearing thousands cheering her on when Swift shouted the singer out during her speech at the Eras Tour.
Swift has helped her friends through many difficult times
While Kesha was locked in a court battle with her alleged abuser, Dr. Luke, in 2016, Taylor Swift donated $250,000 to help cover her legal expenses. At the time, Demi Lovato took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to seemingly call Swift out for just donating money rather than using her considerable influence to stir a positive change in the world for women. However, the "TiK ToK" hitmaker evidently didn't share the same sentiment, as she personally shouted out Swift in her 2017 Rolling Stone interview, enthusing that the Grammy winnr "is a f**** sweetheart. Very, very sweet, very, very genuine, extremely generous, picks up the phone every time I call her. My mom doesn't even always pick up the phone!"
The "Cruel Summer" songstress similarly lent a helping hand to actor Sophie Turner amid her divorce from Joe Jonas in September 2023. As the former spouses got into a legal spat over their two daughters, Swift and Turner were spotted on several friendly dinner dates all over New York. Then, a source confirmed to Page Six that the singer-songwriter had opened the gates of her NYC apartment to the "Game of Thrones" star and her kids while they ironed out their legal issues. In her 2024 British Vogue interview, Turner noted, "Taylor was an absolute hero to me this year. I've never been more grateful to anyone than I am for her because she took my children and me, and provided us with a home and a safe space."
She refuses to be pitted against other successful women in the industry
Although Taylor Swift is constantly compared to other female artists, she has consistently refused to be a part of the narrative. In fact, she voiced her frustrations about these unfair comparisons in her 2023 TIME Person of The Year interview, pointing out, "There were so many stadium tours this summer, but the only ones that were compared were me and Beyoncé." Swift continued, "Clearly it's very lucrative for the media and stan culture to pit two women against each other, even when those two artists in question refuse to participate in that discussion." Likewise, while the Internet was busy pitting "The Tortured Poets Department" against Charli XCX's "BRAT," she was busy cheering the British star on.
Speaking to New York Magazine in August 2024, the Grammy winner stated that although she had admired Charli XCX's songwriting since 2011, Swift was still floored by how she kept raising the bar. And since so many of Swift's songs are about her life, she has obviously touched on her feelings about the comparisons in her music. Her 2024 track "Clara Bow" deals with how young women are told that they're the better version of an incredibly successful female artist. As the track ends, Swift ponders all the newcomers who are compared to her. Meanwhile, in "You Need To Calm Down," Swift sings about how women in the industry know they're all successful in their own right, despite the comparisons.
Swift loves cheering women on during their performances at award shows
Once upon a time, social media users were certain that Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo were feuding over songwriting credits. However, their suspicions seemed less plausible when the 2024 Grammys came around because the "August" songstress was spotted standing up and singing her heart out as Rodrigo took the stage to perform her hit song "Vampire." It's also worth noting that the "Drivers License" hitmaker was similarly supportive when Swift took home two awards.
On a similar note, the singer-songwriter was also rumored to have feuded with SZA after their 2022 releases clashed on the Billboard charts. While the "Kill Bill" hitmaker had already stopped the rumor in its tracks with a tweet, Swift's enthusiasm for her at the 2024 Grammys left no room for doubt about their sweet relationship. As SZA gave her acceptance speech for Best R&B Song for "Snooze," Swift was one of the few audience members who stood up to support her.
Then, as she expressed her excitement about winning, the pop star jumped in glee and received a shoutout. Swift and Nicki Minaj were also once rumored to be feuding hitmakers. However, when the rapper walked on stage at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, the "Shake It Off" hitmaker encouraged everyone around her to stand up and cheer Minaj on too. And, to top it all off, Swift always shows her support to female performers at award shows by singing or busting a move.
She makes the time to surprise her friends amid her hectic schedule
2024 was one of the busiest years of Taylor Swift's life. The pop star took her Eras Tour into international waters, released "The Tortured Poets Department," and shuffled her setlist to include performances from her new material in real time. Amid all her professional responsibilities, the "I Knew You Were Trouble" hitmaker made time for her romance with Travis Kelce and even supported him at several Kansas City Chiefs games. And in the thick of it all, she somehow made time to make her friends feel just as loved too. Swift's new friend, fellow Chiefs WAG Chariah Gordon, shared during a chat with Glamour that the Grammy winner sent her daughter, CiCi, a gift while she was in the middle of the European leg of the Eras Tour. "It's so freaking cute and so thoughtful," Gordon proclaimed. "In-between shows [she was] keeping my kids super near."
And Swift has always kept her friends (and their babies) close to her heart, no matter what her jam-packed schedule looks like. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the "Cardigan" songstress' former frenemy, Katy Perry, welcomed her first child with Orlando Bloom. A few weeks after the birth, the "Roar" songstress took to Instagram to post that Swift had sweetly sent them a hand-embroidered blanket that read "Baby Bloom" alongside a thoughtful handwritten note. Swift most likely sent a similarly adorable gift to her ex, Joe Jonas, and Sophie Turner, after they welcomed their daughter, Willa, also in 2020.