Lacey Chabert Subtly Confirms She Can't Remember The Plot Of All Of Her Hallmark Christmas Flicks
After making a name for herself in the film "Mean Girls," Lacey Chabert transitioned into one of Hallmark's most recognizable faces. She's starred in more than thirty Hallmark movies as one of the holiday season's best leading ladies. But the Queen Of Hallmark Christmas Movies might have just confirmed she can't remember the plots of all the films she starred in.
During an interview with "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," Chabert had a bit of difficulty remembering the plots of her own films, which was obvious from the first question. Her response to being asked about the plot of"Moonlight in Vermont," was that it "had something to do with a bed and breakfast and maple syrup." When asked about the first movie she did with Hallmark, "Elevator Girl," Chabert said that the couple "met on an elevator."
Chabert could pull up some details from each one, but almost all of her answers were vague or easily inferred by the title. Of course, over a fourteen-year career and more than thirty movies, it's no surprise that Chabert wouldn't be able to recall the entire plot of each movie. But, it was surprising that her answers subtly confirmed this during her appearance with Cohen.
How Lacey Chabert feels about being The Queen of Hallmark Christmas movies
Becoming a Hallmark star isn't easy, as people working for the channel have described how hard the films are to write and act. While Hallmark movies almost always have joyous themes and tend to follow the same major beats during the holidays, the plot points of each story can vary wildly, keeping audiences and actors on their toes. One might be able to guess the ending within the first five minutes, but how the character gets there is the real fun of it, a 'the journey, not the destination' kind of thing. But despite some criticism of the Hallmark movie formula and the difficulty of earning her place at the top, how does Chabert actually feel about how her career has turned out?
Speaking to the Clarion Ledger, Chabert shed some light on what being a Hallmark star means to her and how she feels about the holiday movies she works on. First off, the Christmas theme is something she loves. She explained, "I love Christmas. Anyone who knows me will tell you how obsessed I am about it. I wish it was longer than just a month out of the year. So it's natural that I would enjoy making Christmas movies." She's also a huge fan of the positivity of each film, saying: "I'm a very sentimental person at heart, so I enjoy when people stop me on the street and say that they find the movies uplifting or 'One of your movies helped get me through a really tough time.' I appreciate that." So while her career hasn't turned out the way she expected, Chabert's perfectly happy where she's ended up — even if she doesn't remember every detail of her films.