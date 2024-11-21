Lacey Chabert Subtly Confirms She Can't Remember The Plot Of All Of Her Hallmark Christmas Flicks

After making a name for herself in the film "Mean Girls," Lacey Chabert transitioned into one of Hallmark's most recognizable faces. She's starred in more than thirty Hallmark movies as one of the holiday season's best leading ladies. But the Queen Of Hallmark Christmas Movies might have just confirmed she can't remember the plots of all the films she starred in.

During an interview with "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," Chabert had a bit of difficulty remembering the plots of her own films, which was obvious from the first question. Her response to being asked about the plot of"Moonlight in Vermont," was that it "had something to do with a bed and breakfast and maple syrup." When asked about the first movie she did with Hallmark, "Elevator Girl," Chabert said that the couple "met on an elevator."

Chabert could pull up some details from each one, but almost all of her answers were vague or easily inferred by the title. Of course, over a fourteen-year career and more than thirty movies, it's no surprise that Chabert wouldn't be able to recall the entire plot of each movie. But, it was surprising that her answers subtly confirmed this during her appearance with Cohen.

