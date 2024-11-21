All The Must-See Celebs & Hallmark Guest Stars In Celebrations With Lacey Chabert
Event planning can be very stressful, but longtime Hallmark star Lacey Chabert makes it look almost effortless in "Celebrations with Lacey Chabert." The actress tackles a variety of struggles while bringing parties to life in the series, including last-minute venue changes, tight deadlines, and uncooperative weather. Amazingly, no matter what hurdles they face, Chabert and her team of event planners manage to make every celebration one to remember.
However, even with Chabert's obvious knack for party planning, some of the series' most extravagant events just wouldn't have been possible without a little help from her friends. Throughout the series, several of her Hallmark co-stars and off-screen BFFs lend their energy and talents to bringing some incredible parties to life. From a balloon-filled bash to benefit a dog rescue organization to a totally on-brand Christmas party, we're breaking down all of the must-see guest star appearances that make the show truly special.
Jonathan Bennett got into rock-climbing
You've seen Hallmark star Jonathan Bennett decking the halls in multiple Christmas movies and walking the halls of North Shore High School in "Mean Girls," but Episode 6 of "Celebrations with Lacey Chabert" features him taking things to new heights — literally. Bennett steps in to help his longtime friend and co-star Lacey Chabert transform a local sound stage into an immersive rainforest and injects some much-needed fun into the event setup.
From the moment he arrives, he's clearly happy to be by Chabert's side, explaining: "[When] Lacey Chabert calls, you show up!" The two have a long history of working together, as evidenced by the photo Bennett shared of them to honor the 20th anniversary of "Mean Girls" in 2024:
In between helping to set up props and hilariously keeping Chabert on her toes, Bennett becomes intimately acquainted with the party's piece de resistance: a floor-to-ceiling artificial rock wall. In honor of the episode's special guest, twelve-year-old rainforest conservationist Justin, Bennett scaled the rock wall and placed a frog replica on a high-up climbing hold for him to find. This small, silly gesture is definitely one of the episode's most memorable highlights.
Kaley Cuoco showcased her love of animals
Although she's likely best known for her on-screen humor, "The Big Bang Theory" actress Kaley Cuoco is also a businesswoman. In 2024, the actress launched her own pet products brand, Oh Norman! As she told Pet Age, the name was inspired by one of her own pets: "When I launched the pet line, I figured it would always be 'Oh, Norman!' as that's what I always said to him."
Oh Norman! — and the love for animals that inspired the company — are on full display during Cuoco's Episode 3 appearance. The actress arrives just in time to help Lacey Chabert and her party planning team finish setting up a colorful "block party" in honor of Liv, a nonprofit founder helping dogs on skid row. Cuoco donates Oh Norman! branded pet supplies to Liv's organization, Underdog Community Project.
Chabert and Cuoco's friendship goes back at least a decade, and the actresses attended have been present for major milestones in each other's lives. For example, as ABC News reported, Chabert was by her friend's side for a 2013 pre-wedding getaway before Cuoco's marriage to Ryan Sweeting. In 2022, Chabert shared a sweet photo of Cuoco and her celebrating Easter with several other friends.
Based on how well Chabert and Cuoco appear to get along, we have a feeling "Celebrations with Lacey Chabert" won't be the last time we see this pair of besties collaborating on a worthwhile project.
Melissa Peterman embraced the Christmas spirit
Comedian Melissa Peterman has been in her fair share of holiday movies, so it's only fitting that the "Reba" star made an appearance for the only Christmas-themed episode in the series. She served as the comic relief of the episode, of course, but she was also instrumental in getting the event space party-ready in time for the festivities to start. Peterman cracked jokes and carried Christmas trees to help Lacey Chabert and the party planners create an out-of-this-world winter wonderland. The guest of honor, Dr. Ifunanya Nweke, was stunned by the decor, and we couldn't help but feel the same.
Peterman has been very vocal about her love for Chabert in the past, such as when she described how Chabert made filming so special for "Haul Out the Holly" in an exclusive 2022 interview with The List. "On that set, she makes sure everyone feels welcomed, and that it's going to be a great environment to work and brings out everybody's best," Peterman said. Based on the heartwarming on-screen atmosphere, we wouldn't be surprised if Chabert was just as friendly and encouraging while filming this series.