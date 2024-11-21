All The Must-See Celebs & Hallmark Guest Stars In Celebrations With Lacey Chabert

Although she's likely best known for her on-screen humor, "The Big Bang Theory" actress Kaley Cuoco is also a businesswoman. In 2024, the actress launched her own pet products brand, Oh Norman! As she told Pet Age, the name was inspired by one of her own pets: "When I launched the pet line, I figured it would always be 'Oh, Norman!' as that's what I always said to him."

Oh Norman! — and the love for animals that inspired the company — are on full display during Cuoco's Episode 3 appearance. The actress arrives just in time to help Lacey Chabert and her party planning team finish setting up a colorful "block party" in honor of Liv, a nonprofit founder helping dogs on skid row. Cuoco donates Oh Norman! branded pet supplies to Liv's organization, Underdog Community Project.

Chabert and Cuoco's friendship goes back at least a decade, and the actresses attended have been present for major milestones in each other's lives. For example, as ABC News reported, Chabert was by her friend's side for a 2013 pre-wedding getaway before Cuoco's marriage to Ryan Sweeting. In 2022, Chabert shared a sweet photo of Cuoco and her celebrating Easter with several other friends.

Based on how well Chabert and Cuoco appear to get along, we have a feeling "Celebrations with Lacey Chabert" won't be the last time we see this pair of besties collaborating on a worthwhile project.