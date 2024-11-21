The Sly Way Jennifer Lopez Is Reportedly Trying To Get Back Together With Ben Affleck
After marrying in July 2022, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck divorced just two years later, splitting for the second time. While the couple's long-term relationship seems to be done for good, Affleck's three kids with Jennifer Garner have reportedly grown close to Lopez and her two children. A source told Heat World that Lopez has been trying to plan get togethers with the kids, adding, "Now, she's pushing for them to do joint celebrations for Thanksgiving and Christmas, saying it's for the children, but Ben isn't buying it's just about them." This appears to be a possible attempt at staying in the good graces of Affleck's family, and possibly winning the "Gone Girl" star back, even though she was the one who initially filed for divorce.
It is not clear whether Affleck and Garner will take Lopez up on her gesture, but according to the Daily Mail, Garner has expressed that she no longer wishes to be on speaking terms with Lopez. An insider source told the outlet that the "Elektra" star is only open to communicating with Lopez if it revolves around her kids. Garner was reportedly put in the middle of feuds between Lopez and Affleck, making her feel like she had to be the peacemaker for her ex-husband and his then-wife.
"Her friends feel she shouldn't have allowed herself to get so involved in helping JLo to fix her marriage to Ben," the source said. "Especially considering Jen felt pitted against JLo at times during their own marriage. Jen is too nice and truly wanted to help, so she tried."
How does Ben Affleck feel about spending the holidays with Jennifer Lopez?
According to Heat World's source, Ben Affleck would rather stay clear of Jennifer Lopez for the holidays — and beyond. "Ben has been trying to distance himself from Jen, but she just won't let him," they said. "She's been showing up at the same events as him and demanding they continue doing group activities with the kids, and if he doesn't agree then he's the bad guy."
While Lopez has tension with Affleck and Garner, her Thanksgiving invitation may truly be for their respective children considering how close they've grown. The "On The Floor" singer told People she waits all year to enjoy the holidays with her family. "The holidays are such a special time for us, and they've always been since I was a little girl," Lopez said. "And I really look forward to those moments when I can be with my sisters and just relax, and have fun and create new memories." Whether Lopez has ulterior motives with her holiday invitations or not, spending Thanksgiving with one's ex and their family does not sound too calming.