The Sly Way Jennifer Lopez Is Reportedly Trying To Get Back Together With Ben Affleck

After marrying in July 2022, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck divorced just two years later, splitting for the second time. While the couple's long-term relationship seems to be done for good, Affleck's three kids with Jennifer Garner have reportedly grown close to Lopez and her two children. A source told Heat World that Lopez has been trying to plan get togethers with the kids, adding, "Now, she's pushing for them to do joint celebrations for Thanksgiving and Christmas, saying it's for the children, but Ben isn't buying it's just about them." This appears to be a possible attempt at staying in the good graces of Affleck's family, and possibly winning the "Gone Girl" star back, even though she was the one who initially filed for divorce.

It is not clear whether Affleck and Garner will take Lopez up on her gesture, but according to the Daily Mail, Garner has expressed that she no longer wishes to be on speaking terms with Lopez. An insider source told the outlet that the "Elektra" star is only open to communicating with Lopez if it revolves around her kids. Garner was reportedly put in the middle of feuds between Lopez and Affleck, making her feel like she had to be the peacemaker for her ex-husband and his then-wife.

"Her friends feel she shouldn't have allowed herself to get so involved in helping JLo to fix her marriage to Ben," the source said. "Especially considering Jen felt pitted against JLo at times during their own marriage. Jen is too nice and truly wanted to help, so she tried."

