Trump's Makeup Routine Undergoes Another Big Change But He's Still Missing One Key Step
President-elect Donald Trump has had his fair share of makeup fails that had everyone buzzing. In the midst of the attention and subsequent ridicule he's received over the years for his artificially orange-colored appearance, he's even supposedly added a new step to his disastrous beauty routine in a weird attempt to hide his recurring fake tan failure with a rose-colored lip product.
As if his previous effort to conceal his shoddy makeup jobs didn't already backfire, Trump, who's even dethroned himself for the most embarrassing makeup blunder of all time, apparently took another stab at enhancing his appearance which very well could have brought even more scrutiny to his unnatural complexion. On November 19, 2024, Trump accompanied Elon Musk to watch a test launch of the latter's SpaceX Starship spacecraft. An Instagram post shared the following day by Trump's granddaughter, Kai Trump, showed he was also joined by Kai, Donald Trump Jr., and other notable figures like Republican Senator Ted Cruz. It also revealed the president-elect, whose skin was an even darker shade of bronze-orange than usual, seemingly took a shot at contouring his chin, which appears sharper than in some of his previous public appearances.
Trump's chin change was another fail
If president-elect Donald Trump did, in fact, target a new portion of his appearance to improve, his chin would be a natural progression in that endeavor. Though it may not be as heavily discussed as his orange makeup, his double chin has also been the subject of detractors' jokes. Among the examples of social media discourse surrounding his chin, one X, formerly known as Twitter, post concerning a cloud shaped like Trump sparked various remarks and quips about the politician's jawline. "Nah, Trump's chin ain't close to that defined," one commenter said. "Looks like he's drifting into Mitch McConnell chinless territory," another user replied.
Though Trump seems to have tried to distract from his makeup failure via his chin, he missed a crucial step which further contributed to his obvious complexion issues. Like in his previous tan flubs, Trump noticeably missed a few spots, including significant pale rings surrounding his eyes, ears, and neck. An Instagram post shared by Donald Trump Jr. after the test launch showed this problem also applied to the edge of his father's chin, revealing a patch fleshy pink skin which stood out from the rest of his orange glow. While it could be argued Trump is at least trying to improve his appearance, perhaps some blending lessons are in order for him to fully achieve his desired look.