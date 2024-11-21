Trump's Makeup Routine Undergoes Another Big Change But He's Still Missing One Key Step

President-elect Donald Trump has had his fair share of makeup fails that had everyone buzzing. In the midst of the attention and subsequent ridicule he's received over the years for his artificially orange-colored appearance, he's even supposedly added a new step to his disastrous beauty routine in a weird attempt to hide his recurring fake tan failure with a rose-colored lip product.

As if his previous effort to conceal his shoddy makeup jobs didn't already backfire, Trump, who's even dethroned himself for the most embarrassing makeup blunder of all time, apparently took another stab at enhancing his appearance which very well could have brought even more scrutiny to his unnatural complexion. On November 19, 2024, Trump accompanied Elon Musk to watch a test launch of the latter's SpaceX Starship spacecraft. An Instagram post shared the following day by Trump's granddaughter, Kai Trump, showed he was also joined by Kai, Donald Trump Jr., and other notable figures like Republican Senator Ted Cruz. It also revealed the president-elect, whose skin was an even darker shade of bronze-orange than usual, seemingly took a shot at contouring his chin, which appears sharper than in some of his previous public appearances.

