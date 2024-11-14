Trump Adds New Step To Disastrous Beauty Routine In Weird Attempt To Hide Fake Tan Fail
President-elect Donald Trump's infamous spray tan has grown to be almost as famous as the man himself. The politician, who's been accused numerous times of using fake tanner, has faced countless instances of ridicule as a result, including from notable figures like Liz Cheney, whose digs surely sent him spiraling. Keeping its negative reception in mind, it wouldn't be surprising if he ever attempted to divert attention from his face's bronze-orange glow.
As if his tan couldn't be any more distracting, the businessman and former reality television host introduced a new feature to his usual beauty routine which arguably makes his tan situation even worse. To add to his unnaturally orange-colored tan, which is notably absent around his pale ears and neck, pictures taken at the Hyatt Regency on November 13show Trump wore a rose-tinted product to his lips while he spoke with House Republicans, further complicating his already artificial-looking complexion. Though it could be argued his goal, by using the lip product, was to distract from his tan and evade further ridicule, his now rosy lips instead contributed to the problem with their bright appearance.
Donald Trump's beauty routine has been greatly speculated about
President-elect Donald Trump's lip situation adds to the already long list of his makeup fails that have had everyone buzzing. On the campaign trail, alone, spectators took notice of his complexion in moments like when his spray tan missed its connecting flight to Detroit, or when he apparently gave up on his appearance halfway through his hush money trial. These flubs could be attributed to Trump's beauty routine, which possibly entails him applying his own self-tanning creams, dermatologist Dr. Tina Alster proposed to The New York Times in 2019. If self-application were truly how the president-elect achieves his desired hue, that very well might explain its botched execution. "He looks more orangy than he does tan," Alster said.
Despite facing accusations of using fake tanning methods, others have claimed Trump's orange skin may be a result of other factors. According to The New York Times, an anonymous White House senior administration official claimed Trump's appearance was a result of good genetics, although they could not deny the presence of cosmetic powder on his face. Conversely, per People, former Trump aide Omarosa Manigault Newman wrote in her book, "Unhinged: An Insider's Account of the Trump White House," that Trump had reportedly adopted a daily morning tanning routine, a notion that, if true, further solidifies his apparent obsession with maintaining his appearance for the public.