Trump Adds New Step To Disastrous Beauty Routine In Weird Attempt To Hide Fake Tan Fail

President-elect Donald Trump's infamous spray tan has grown to be almost as famous as the man himself. The politician, who's been accused numerous times of using fake tanner, has faced countless instances of ridicule as a result, including from notable figures like Liz Cheney, whose digs surely sent him spiraling. Keeping its negative reception in mind, it wouldn't be surprising if he ever attempted to divert attention from his face's bronze-orange glow.

Advertisement

As if his tan couldn't be any more distracting, the businessman and former reality television host introduced a new feature to his usual beauty routine which arguably makes his tan situation even worse. To add to his unnaturally orange-colored tan, which is notably absent around his pale ears and neck, pictures taken at the Hyatt Regency on November 13show Trump wore a rose-tinted product to his lips while he spoke with House Republicans, further complicating his already artificial-looking complexion. Though it could be argued his goal, by using the lip product, was to distract from his tan and evade further ridicule, his now rosy lips instead contributed to the problem with their bright appearance.

Advertisement