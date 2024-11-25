How Freddie Prinze Jr. & Sarah Michelle Gellar Manage To Keep Their Lives So Private

Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar are one of Hollywood's rare couples who've managed to stay together for the long haul. They met on the set of the 1997 thriller "I Know What You Did Last Summer," but they didn't go on their first date until years later. Now, the couple is married with children, and they maintain a steady relationship away from the constant glare of the media. In a world where celebrity breakups frequently make headlines, they have proven that a Hollywood marriage can succeed. According to Gellar, their romance started rather spontaneously but quickly turned into a lasting partnership. "We were friends for a very long time. We'd had many dinners before. And we were supposed to go with someone else, and the third person didn't make it out and we decided to still go," the "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" actor told People in 2020. But people still wonder how Gellar and Prinze Jr. make it work.

One of the secrets to their enduring relationship is their deliberate choice to keep a low profile. Prinze Jr. opened up about their private lifestyle on fellow actor Brian Austin Green's podcast "Oldish," explaining, "I know how easy it's been for us because I don't go anywhere. I don't go to parties" (via People). Unlike many celebs who frequent high-profile events and popular hotspots, the couple prefer a quieter life. Their efforts to stay under the radar have allowed them to focus on family and personal happiness without the added stress of constant media scrutiny. "People don't see Sarah and I out and about at the popular places. We have our restaurants that we like, and they're not super trendy in places where paparazzi hang out. So we're good at avoiding it," the "She's All That" star explained (via People).

