Queen Mary Of Denmark's Style Transformation Has Left Us Stunned

After 20 years as Mary, Crown Princess of Denmark, the Danish royal ascended to one of the highest titles in the country in January 2024, and now officially bears the title Queen Mary of Denmark. Regal, refined, and powerful are the themes of this newly anointed monarch's fashion sense, but it hasn't always been that way. Just as the brunette beauty's journey to the throne has been years in the making, her sovereign-chic aesthetic is also the product of a decades-long style transformation.

Born Mary Donaldson in Tasmania, Australia, this people's princess first entered the public eye in the early 2000s when she began dating Denmark's Crown Prince Frederik. The two eventually wed in 2004 and have been together ever since — seeing each other through ups, downs, and many fashion fads. From the low-rise jeans of the early 2000s to the bold patterns and colors of the 2010s to modern-day power suits, Queen Mary's looks have always evolved with the times. Now that she is the queen of her adopted Nordic country, this royal's elegant taste will only continue to grow. Before we showcase her queen-like fashion, let's explore how Queen Mary earned the snappy-dresser status today.