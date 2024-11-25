What We Know About CNN Anchor Jake Tapper's Wife, Jennifer Marie Brown

Jake Tapper has been a busy man after hosting Vice President-elect J.D. Vance on his CNN show "State of the Union" for a dramatically contentious interview, which led to one of Vance's most brutal moments on CNN to date. However, with election coverage winding down, the family man is likely looking forward to spending some time at home after a grueling season, as Tapper has been outspoken in his disdain for Donald Trump. "The Hellfire Club" author typically stays tight-lipped about his personal life, including the relationship he has with his wife, Jennifer Marie Brown, though he's been married for many years.

Advertisement

The couple met in 2004 at a hotel bar, of all places. Working for ABC News at the time, "The Lead with Jake Tapper" anchor was on-site covering the Iowa caucuses and recalls spotting Brown at the bar in Hotel Fort Des Moines. Tapper and Brown made an instant connection, their chemistry laying the groundwork for what would become a lasting commitment that's spanned over two decades.

"I saw her and I walked up to her and we went out the next day in D.C. and that was it," the award-winning journalist said, describing their meet-cute in an interview with Dartmouth Alumni Magazine back in 2016. As a regional field manager for Planned Parenthood in Washington, D.C., with experience in social work, Brown soon learned that a shared a passion for politics and activism was a recipe for relationship success. The two wed just two years later in 2006 and now reside with their two children, Alice and Jack, in D.C.

Advertisement