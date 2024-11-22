Why RHOP's Ashley Darby Is Officially Calling It Quits On Her Age-Gap Marriage

Maintaining a long-term relationship as a reality television star is no easy feat, and it appears time has run out for "Real Housewives of Potomac" star Ashley Darby's marriage to Michael Darby. The two have been married for a decade, but separated back in 2022. In a statement provided to Bravo at the time, Ashley explained that her decision to call it quits on her age-gap romance had complex motivations: "No one reason is the root cause of our mutual decision to go our separate ways."

Their marriage and subsequent split was not an easy one, and even the long road to divorce was paved with additional difficulties. For example, Ashley made an unusual request back in 2020, long before the couple officially separated, after Michael reportedly spent a night with exotic dancers. In light of this incident, Ashley asked Michael about signing a post-nuptial agreement in an episode of "RHOP" (via E!). Although Michael agreed to investigate Ashley's idea further, there's no indication that the couple ever actually filed the agreement.

However, Ashley may have decided to file for divorce now because the two have reportedly come to a mutually beneficial decision about what the future holds. As her attorney shared with People: "Ashley is very happy that they were able to come to an amicable resolution that puts their children first." Divorce certainly provides a strong sense of finality to the situation, but Ashley has already been building an independent life for herself since the couple's first separation.

