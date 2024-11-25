Does Prince Andrew's Royal Ousting Affect Princesses Beatrice & Eugenie's Inheritance?

According to The Times, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, had been holding onto the Royal Lodge in hopes of eventually passing it on to his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, upon his death. The duke's lease reportedly stands until June 15, 2078, at which point its ownership reverts to the Crown Estate. However, a royal commentator told GB News the duke does not have the power to pass the home down to his daughters.

While Prince Andrew is holding on to the royal home, the costs of maintaining and securing it may be what get him evicted, as Robert Hardman's book described the Royal Lodge as being in "disrepair," according to The Daily Jang. While The Royal Observer claimed Charles could evict Andrew over the Christmas 2024 holiday, The Mirror revealed the home might fall into the hands of Prince William if Andrew vacates the home, though signs indicate William isn't interested in taking over the responsibilities the Royal Lodge would entail. If Prince Andrew eventually leaves the home, he will be allowed to move into the home where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle resided, Frogmore Cottage, which he's been reluctant to do thus far.

As the royal family figures out its financial and real estate matters, Princess Eugenie's energies are likely concentrated on welcoming a new child with her husband in early 2025.