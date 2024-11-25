Does Prince Andrew's Royal Ousting Affect Princesses Beatrice & Eugenie's Inheritance?
Prince William and Prince Harry are not the only royal brothers experiencing a strained relationship. Prince Andrew, Duke of York's relationship with his older brother, King Charles III, remains messy, which could result in a smaller inheritance for the duke's daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. According to the Daily Mail, Robert Hardman's biography about Charles revealed the monarch no longer financially supports the duke amid his relationship with alleged sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew and Epstein reportedly met in 1999, according to Town & Country, and when sexual harassment allegations were brought against Andrew in 2021, it cast a terrible shadow on the royal family. In early 2022, Andrew's mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, stripped him of all his royal patronages. Before then, in 2019, Andrew decided he would step down as a working royal, according to the Independent.
When the queen died in 2022, her fortune transferred to King Charles III, her eldest child, according to the Independent — and Charles was not expected to divide the inheritance among his siblings, leaving the duke without much to his name. The Royal Lodge in Windsor remains the only family asset Prince Andrew still has access to, which he has lived in since 2004, but his financial woes might cause him to lose the home.
Prince Andrew won't back down
According to The Times, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, had been holding onto the Royal Lodge in hopes of eventually passing it on to his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, upon his death. The duke's lease reportedly stands until June 15, 2078, at which point its ownership reverts to the Crown Estate. However, a royal commentator told GB News the duke does not have the power to pass the home down to his daughters.
While Prince Andrew is holding on to the royal home, the costs of maintaining and securing it may be what get him evicted, as Robert Hardman's book described the Royal Lodge as being in "disrepair," according to The Daily Jang. While The Royal Observer claimed Charles could evict Andrew over the Christmas 2024 holiday, The Mirror revealed the home might fall into the hands of Prince William if Andrew vacates the home, though signs indicate William isn't interested in taking over the responsibilities the Royal Lodge would entail. If Prince Andrew eventually leaves the home, he will be allowed to move into the home where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle resided, Frogmore Cottage, which he's been reluctant to do thus far.
As the royal family figures out its financial and real estate matters, Princess Eugenie's energies are likely concentrated on welcoming a new child with her husband in early 2025.