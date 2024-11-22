Angelina Jolie's Rare Candid Confession About Shiloh Doesn't Surprise Us

Angelina Jolie has been active in the press circuit to promote her biographical film "Maria," which premieres on Netflix on December 11. During an interview with "Good Morning America," Jolie discussed her daughter Shiloh Jolie, who usually stays out of the public eye. Jolie told "GMA" host Michael Strahan that Shiloh is fairly reserved when it comes to sharing details about herself, which makes sense since not much is known about the famous daughter.

Advertisement

During the interview on November 21, 2024, Jolie said of her children, "They're quite private" before adding, "Shiloh's extremely private." Jolie also told Strahan that nothing matters to her more than her children. "It's my happiness. You can take everything else away from me," Angelina stated. "Nothing else matters."

Besides the fact that Shiloh opted to remove the "Pitt" from her name alongside her siblings and that she is a dancer, the 18-year-old mostly stays out of the media. Although, Shiloh was spotted eating some take-out on top of a car with fellow dancer Keoni Rose in November 2024. It seems as though there could be something romantic going on between Shiloh and Rose because of a moment that was photographed where the latter caressed a piece of hair away from the former's face. However, based on the fact that Shiloh largely remains private, it may be a long while until anything on the matter of her love life is confirmed.

Advertisement