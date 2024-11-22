Angelina Jolie's Rare Candid Confession About Shiloh Doesn't Surprise Us
Angelina Jolie has been active in the press circuit to promote her biographical film "Maria," which premieres on Netflix on December 11. During an interview with "Good Morning America," Jolie discussed her daughter Shiloh Jolie, who usually stays out of the public eye. Jolie told "GMA" host Michael Strahan that Shiloh is fairly reserved when it comes to sharing details about herself, which makes sense since not much is known about the famous daughter.
During the interview on November 21, 2024, Jolie said of her children, "They're quite private" before adding, "Shiloh's extremely private." Jolie also told Strahan that nothing matters to her more than her children. "It's my happiness. You can take everything else away from me," Angelina stated. "Nothing else matters."
Besides the fact that Shiloh opted to remove the "Pitt" from her name alongside her siblings and that she is a dancer, the 18-year-old mostly stays out of the media. Although, Shiloh was spotted eating some take-out on top of a car with fellow dancer Keoni Rose in November 2024. It seems as though there could be something romantic going on between Shiloh and Rose because of a moment that was photographed where the latter caressed a piece of hair away from the former's face. However, based on the fact that Shiloh largely remains private, it may be a long while until anything on the matter of her love life is confirmed.
What else did Angelina Jolie say about her children on 'Good Morning America?'
During her "Good Morning America," interview, Angelina Jolie discussed how her kids prefer to not appear in films, including Shiloh Jolie. "None of my children want to be in front of the camera at this time," Jolie said. She continued, revealing that her five other children are all similarly-minded to Shiloh when it comes to being perceived by the public. "They weren't born with privacy, right? So I hope they can have that as they grow," Jolie stated. Angelina also quipped about bothering her kids while practicing singing skills in order to play beloved opera singer Maria Callas in "Maria." The actor said, "All of my children suffered through my early opera singing in the house before I got kinda good, which was a nightmare."
While Shiloh doesn't attend many public events with her mom, besides going to the premiere of Marvel's "Eternals" in October 2021, her brother Maddox accompanied Angelina to the 2024 Governors Awards. An inside source informed Page Six that Angelina felt so loved and supported by having Maddox with her. "Angelina felt so proud having Knox by her side," the source revealed. "He typically prefers to stay out of the spotlight and Angelina respects that decision, but he asked if he could join her, and of course she was thrilled that he wanted to be there." While Shiloh and her siblings may not enjoy public events, they all make exceptions for their mom.