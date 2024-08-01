Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Addresses Name-Drop Drama With Subtle Fashion Nod

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt may have just made a special kind of fashion statement. The daughter of the former celeb power couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt was spotted out and about in L.A. just days after news broke that her name change is being delayed. The "Face the World" hoodie she was seen wearing may be sending an important message.

On her 18th birthday in May 2024, Shiloh made the first step toward legally becoming Shiloh Nouvel Jolie, filing paperwork to legally drop "Pitt" from her last name. Yet, this name change is taking longer than anticipated. Just a few days after her name change was postponed, Shiloh was spotted wearing a hoodie from the Face the World lifestyle brand. The brand's mission statement reads: "Oftentimes, we are tested with many trials throughout our lives; the object of Face The World is to stimulate a daily affirmation that brings us back to our 'why.' We maintain our authenticity, integrity, and balance by creating a timeless experience when one of our pieces touch your fingertips." There has been quite a bit of drama over the years between Shiloh and her dad, and her decision to drop her dad's name and be known only by her mom's last name, Jolie, seems to point to their deeply troubled relationship. Yet, if her choice in clothing is any indication, she's prepared to "face the world" despite the drama.

