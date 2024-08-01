Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Addresses Name-Drop Drama With Subtle Fashion Nod
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt may have just made a special kind of fashion statement. The daughter of the former celeb power couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt was spotted out and about in L.A. just days after news broke that her name change is being delayed. The "Face the World" hoodie she was seen wearing may be sending an important message.
On her 18th birthday in May 2024, Shiloh made the first step toward legally becoming Shiloh Nouvel Jolie, filing paperwork to legally drop "Pitt" from her last name. Yet, this name change is taking longer than anticipated. Just a few days after her name change was postponed, Shiloh was spotted wearing a hoodie from the Face the World lifestyle brand. The brand's mission statement reads: "Oftentimes, we are tested with many trials throughout our lives; the object of Face The World is to stimulate a daily affirmation that brings us back to our 'why.' We maintain our authenticity, integrity, and balance by creating a timeless experience when one of our pieces touch your fingertips." There has been quite a bit of drama over the years between Shiloh and her dad, and her decision to drop her dad's name and be known only by her mom's last name, Jolie, seems to point to their deeply troubled relationship. Yet, if her choice in clothing is any indication, she's prepared to "face the world" despite the drama.
Shiloh's name change carries meaning
While Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's name change is already two months in the making, her lawyer, Peter Levine, made a statement published by People on July 29 about a delay in the process. "Unfortunately, the court was unable to complete the background check ahead of today's hearing, so the hearing was rescheduled for August 19," Levine wrote, adding, "Everyone undergoing a name-change request needs to have a background check conducted by the court clerk, and because of clerical error, Shiloh's hearing has been continued to a new date." So, it sounds like the delay is the result of a simple mistake, and it's clear that Shiloh is forging ahead with her plans and "facing the world."
Shortly after it made headlines that Shiloh would be changing her name, a source told People that Brad Pitt was upset by the news. "He's aware and upset that Shiloh dropped his last name," the source explained, adding, "He's never felt more joy than when she was born. He always wanted a daughter." Furthermore, the source said, "The reminders that he's lost his children is, of course, not easy for Brad. He loves his children and misses them. It's very sad." Pitt and Angelina Jolie share six children together. And, while Shiloh is reportedly the only one of her siblings to move toward a legal name change since turning 18, her sisters, Zahara and Vivienne, have apparently informally dropped the "Pitt" from their names in their day-to-day lives.