Ginger Gaetz's Dream Of Being A Mar-A-Lago Housewife Dashed With Husband Matt's AG Dropout

Matt Gaetz has decided to step away from the U.S. Attorney General role that Donald Trump handpicked for him due to a sexual misconduct scandal coming back into the public eye. Matt's wife, Ginger Luckey Gaetz, seems to be fairly devastated over her husband not stepping into the role, and on X, posted a sad farewell to the idea of her husband being part of the Trump administration. Based on her social media presence and past history, Gaetz seems to idolize the women in the Trump family, and now her hopes of being like a pseudo-member are dashed by the scandalous things that have come out about Matt.

Advertisement

Ginger and Matt have been married since August 2021, and many members of the public are shocked to see Ginger standing by her husband amidst the serious allegations against him, which concerns him engaging in sexual activity with a 17-year-old in 2017. On November 21, 2024, Ginger reshared a post from her husband on X, alongside a photo of the two of them walking up the stairs of the House of Representatives on Capitol Hill. "The end of an era," Ginger's post's caption read. Matt's original X post implied that he stepped down after discussions with fellow politicians. "I had excellent meetings with senators yesterday. I appreciate their thoughtful feedback – and the incredible support of so many," Gaetz wrote. "It is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance transition."

Advertisement