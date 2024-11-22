Ginger Gaetz's Dream Of Being A Mar-A-Lago Housewife Dashed With Husband Matt's AG Dropout
Matt Gaetz has decided to step away from the U.S. Attorney General role that Donald Trump handpicked for him due to a sexual misconduct scandal coming back into the public eye. Matt's wife, Ginger Luckey Gaetz, seems to be fairly devastated over her husband not stepping into the role, and on X, posted a sad farewell to the idea of her husband being part of the Trump administration. Based on her social media presence and past history, Gaetz seems to idolize the women in the Trump family, and now her hopes of being like a pseudo-member are dashed by the scandalous things that have come out about Matt.
Ginger and Matt have been married since August 2021, and many members of the public are shocked to see Ginger standing by her husband amidst the serious allegations against him, which concerns him engaging in sexual activity with a 17-year-old in 2017. On November 21, 2024, Ginger reshared a post from her husband on X, alongside a photo of the two of them walking up the stairs of the House of Representatives on Capitol Hill. "The end of an era," Ginger's post's caption read. Matt's original X post implied that he stepped down after discussions with fellow politicians. "I had excellent meetings with senators yesterday. I appreciate their thoughtful feedback – and the incredible support of so many," Gaetz wrote. "It is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance transition."
Ginger Gaetz loves hanging around Mar-a-Lago
Ginger Gaetz is well-connected to Mar-a-Lago and initially met her husband Matt Gaetz at the historic resort and Donald Trump hangout Mar-a-Lago. Matt reportedly took Ginger out to Kimberly Guilfoyle's birthday party as his date, which shows that Ginger enjoys being close to the Trump family.
Ginger posted the same photo from her Twitter post to Instagram. The caption is almost the same, but adds, "No one loves America more than this guy." Ginger seems to be distraught over not being able to be part of Donald Trump's administration since she created several posts on social media demonstrating her excitement over being around the Trump family. One post made to Instagram on November 6, 2024, depicts Ginger smiling wide next to an apathetic-looking Tiffany Trump at Mar-a-Largo. The photo is accompanied by a caption that reads, "Just a couple daddy's girls who love America."
In July 2024, Ginger shared two photos to X of Tiffany smiling at the Republican National Convention alongside a caption that read, "Tiffany completely BEAMING at the RNC!," further showcasing a potential fixation. On November 15, 2024, Ginger posted another photo to X of Matt at Mar-a-Lago in conversation with Javier Milei, the president of Argentina, and Charlie Kirk, alongside a caption that read, "Strong men create good times." It seems Ginger was never concerned about the heinous acts Matt was accused of and has probably been working hard to make her Trump fan-girl fantasies come true.