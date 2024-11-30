Rumors About Don Jr. He Just Couldn't Shake Off

Donald Trump Jr. was married to Vanessa Trump for over a decade, but their 2018 divorce gave rise to infidelity rumors that just couldn't be silenced. One of the biggest reasons that Don Jr. couldn't shut down this gossip is that it was all true; sources confirmed to Us Weekly that the businessman did indeed have a short-lived affair in 2011, which ended in early 2012 when Vanessa uncovered his misdeeds.

Don Jr. and "Celebrity Apprentice" cast member Aubrey O'Day grew close as production on Season 5 drew to a close, and, as one source shared, he made a serious relationship seem like a real possibility. "He told her it was over with his wife, that they were separated and he didn't love her — all of that stuff ... Aubrey fell for him hard. She thought they were going to be together for real," the insider claimed.

Of course, Don Jr.'s promises turned out to be false; he stayed with Vanessa another six years before their marriage finally came to an end. As for O'Day, she told People in 2023 that although she and Don Jr. were once very close, their connection is likely gone forever: "He's chosen to be in the life that he's in now and be the person that he is now, and that's not the person that I fell in love with."

