How Lady Gaga Once Injured Ariana Grande While Performing Together

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande are two of the most iconic musicians of this generation. Both artists are celebrated for their powerful voices and dynamic performances. In 2020, the electrifying singers joined forces for an extraordinary collaboration "Rain On Me," and took everyone by storm. However, an unexpected mishap occurred when Gaga accidentally scratched the "Thank U, Next" singer's eye during the rehearsals, which is a stark reminder that no one is immune to the dance floor drama.

Advertisement

In August 2020, the "Born This Way" singer shared a behind-the-scenes video of dancing to the tunes of "Rain On Me" with Grande and a group of dancers. The clip showcases their dedication to their art and commitment to giving a quality product to their fans. As the clip continues, Gaga can be seen telling someone how she scratched Grande's eye with one of her nails while performing a step during the rehearsals. A few moments later, the singer-songwriter asks one of her teammates if they have any Neosporin available, evidently concerned about her eye and her well-being.

However, Grande's reaction to getting scratched by Gaga melted everyone's hearts and what happened next is a testament to the strong friendship that both artists formed while rehearsing the dance steps for the song.

Advertisement