How Lady Gaga Once Injured Ariana Grande While Performing Together
Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande are two of the most iconic musicians of this generation. Both artists are celebrated for their powerful voices and dynamic performances. In 2020, the electrifying singers joined forces for an extraordinary collaboration "Rain On Me," and took everyone by storm. However, an unexpected mishap occurred when Gaga accidentally scratched the "Thank U, Next" singer's eye during the rehearsals, which is a stark reminder that no one is immune to the dance floor drama.
In August 2020, the "Born This Way" singer shared a behind-the-scenes video of dancing to the tunes of "Rain On Me" with Grande and a group of dancers. The clip showcases their dedication to their art and commitment to giving a quality product to their fans. As the clip continues, Gaga can be seen telling someone how she scratched Grande's eye with one of her nails while performing a step during the rehearsals. A few moments later, the singer-songwriter asks one of her teammates if they have any Neosporin available, evidently concerned about her eye and her well-being.
However, Grande's reaction to getting scratched by Gaga melted everyone's hearts and what happened next is a testament to the strong friendship that both artists formed while rehearsing the dance steps for the song.
Ariana Grande playfully embraced the scratch as a badge of honor
Although Lady Gaga wanted to treat the minor injury so that it wouldn't irritate Ariana Grande during the rehearsals, the "7 Rings" singer jokingly manifested that she wanted the scratch to turn into a scar. "Lady Gaga scratched my eye. It's an honor, I hope it scars," Grande said playfully in the video. To which, the "Disease" musician jested, "Which I'm not going to let you do, so stop." However, Grande didn't stop teasing her collaborator about the scratch, which prompted Gaga to say, "You scratched my heart." But their banter didn't end there because Gaga was adamant about medicating the scratch with Neosporin, despite Grande's playful protests.
Both artists ended up wrestling as the "Poker Face" singer attempted to put the antibiotic potion on Grande's injury and told her to listen to her mom. "Oh my God, you're two days older than me!" Grande said. The entire situation ended with Gaga running after Grande to put the medication on her injury. She added, "You can't get infected before the video! Please let me put some Neosporin on it!"
When the song came out, it became a gigantic hit and was nominated for several accolades, including Video of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Collaboration at the MTV Video Music Awards. After winning the Best Collab award at the 37th MTV VMAs, Gaga noted that she and Grande share a beautiful relationship, labeling "The Boy Is Mine" singer as her soul sister. "Girl, this is for us. We have been through some s*** together, but we were willing to share that with each other, and Ari, I love you," Gaga said while accepting the trophy.