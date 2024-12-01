Vanessa Bryant's Tattoos Honoring Kobe And Gianna

In March 2021, Vanessa Bryant posted a selfie showing off her new ink. The tattoo on her forearm says "Mambacita" with a heart in the dot of the 'i' and a butterfly at the tail end of the final letter 'a.' The tattoo is a nod to Gianna's nickname, as well as Kobe's nickname, "Black Mamba." The caption of the selfie simply says "Mambacita," along with a red heart emoji and a butterfly emoji.

Advertisement

This wasn't the first tattoo tribute that Vanessa got in honor of her husband and daughter; a few months after the helicopter crash, Vanessa got a tattoo in honor of Kobe. Her tattoo artist, Nikko Hurtado, reposted a video of him giving Vanessa the ink, though what it says is obscured by the angle of the video. What's more, Vanessa has mostly kept what the message says private, but in the video she posted, Vanessa's caption says, "I wanted my boo boo's @kobebryant sweet message transferred on me."

Vanessa Bryant has truly been through hell and back, but with the help of her inky tributes, she has ensured that Gianna and Kobe will always remain close to her.