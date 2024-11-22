Kimberly Guilfoyle's Snap With Pam Bondi & Alina Habba Reminds Us Of Her Life Long Before Don Jr.
On November 21, 2024, after Matt Gaetz relinquished the nomination to become Donald Trump's Attorney General, the president-elect offered the role to Pam Bondi. Kimberly Guilfoyle was quick to show her support on the decision, and she posted a photo of herself, Bondi, and Alina Habba in her Instagram story. "Congratulations to @pambondi! America's next AG!" Guilfoyle wrote. She also included a nod to her past legal career, tagging the post "#lawyers4trump." All three women have the combined solidarity of working as lawyers and having close ties to the Trump family. Habba's been providing legal services to Trump since 2021, and she's even joined Trump in court when she's not working on a particular case. Bondi has worked as Florida's AG, and she's supported Trump during multiple elections.
Years before Guilfoyle got engaged to Donald Trump Jr., she was practicing law. Before she went to the University of San Francisco Law School, Guilfoyle racked up experience volunteering with an attorney, and she told Harper's Bazaar that she was motivated to become a lawyer for the "privilege of being an advocate for crime victims." Guilfoyle first became a lawyer in California in 1994. She worked primarily in San Francisco, with a brief stint in Los Angeles. In the late 90s, Guilfoyle had an impressive track record in LA, obtaining convictions in nearly all of her cases. Guilfoyle's career as a lawyer lasted about a decade, and, by 2010, her license to practice law in California was no longer active.
Guilfoyle's legal career brought her onto the national stage
As an attorney, Kimberly Guilfoyle specialized in cases related to animals. After she went back to San Francisco, Guilfoyle prosecuted a case involving a victim named Diane Whipple, who died after she was attacked by a dog. The incident dominated Guilfoyle's thoughts. "I think about and dream about this case every night," she admitted, per SFGate. "I think what resounds the most ... is her death could have been prevented." In May 2002, a jury rendered a guilty verdict, charging the dog's owners with second-degree murder and manslaughter.
The high-profile case put Guilfoyle in the national spotlight. Unfortunately, it also resulted in threats to her safety. "I couldn't drive my car, and I had guards sleeping in my room, even though I was living with my dad, which worried me the most," Guilfoyle recalled to Harper's Bazaar in 2004. "I thought, 'God, help me if anything happens to my family because I've chosen to be a prosecutor.'" Guilfoyle's 2001 wedding to Gavin Newsom required additional security precautions as a result.
On the positive side, the media coverage of this trial led Guilfoyle into a new, unexpected phase of her career. In 2004, Guilfoyle ended up working for multiple news outlets, including CNN and Court TV. That same year, she even played a lawyer in the movie "Happily Ever After." Two years later, Guilfoyle moved to Fox News, where she hosted multiple programs until 2018.