Kimberly Guilfoyle's Snap With Pam Bondi & Alina Habba Reminds Us Of Her Life Long Before Don Jr.

On November 21, 2024, after Matt Gaetz relinquished the nomination to become Donald Trump's Attorney General, the president-elect offered the role to Pam Bondi. Kimberly Guilfoyle was quick to show her support on the decision, and she posted a photo of herself, Bondi, and Alina Habba in her Instagram story. "Congratulations to @pambondi! America's next AG!" Guilfoyle wrote. She also included a nod to her past legal career, tagging the post "#lawyers4trump." All three women have the combined solidarity of working as lawyers and having close ties to the Trump family. Habba's been providing legal services to Trump since 2021, and she's even joined Trump in court when she's not working on a particular case. Bondi has worked as Florida's AG, and she's supported Trump during multiple elections.

Advertisement

Years before Guilfoyle got engaged to Donald Trump Jr., she was practicing law. Before she went to the University of San Francisco Law School, Guilfoyle racked up experience volunteering with an attorney, and she told Harper's Bazaar that she was motivated to become a lawyer for the "privilege of being an advocate for crime victims." Guilfoyle first became a lawyer in California in 1994. She worked primarily in San Francisco, with a brief stint in Los Angeles. In the late 90s, Guilfoyle had an impressive track record in LA, obtaining convictions in nearly all of her cases. Guilfoyle's career as a lawyer lasted about a decade, and, by 2010, her license to practice law in California was no longer active.

Advertisement