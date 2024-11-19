The Shady Way Prince Harry's Former Classmate Reportedly Described Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have had some memorable moments throughout their relationship. They have legions of fans, but they also have critics who aren't shy in disparaging the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. In November 2024, someone from Harry's past spoke with News Nation about the couple's relationship and described Meghan in a shady way.

The anonymous source, who claimed to be one of Harry's former classmates from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, told the outlet, "He loved being ordered about and told what to do." They described Harry as being a little bit of an attention hog and added, "It's sad he's no longer talking to his family — but I can't say I'm surprised. Again, he liked a firm hand and he found Meghan. She's clearly wearing the pants in the family and is the driving force so, really, she's perfect for him."

In October 2024, author Tina Brown shared a scathing take on Meghan in a podcast interview and made similar claims about her dynamic with Harry. The idea that Meghan is in charge was reinforced by some of The List's body language experts explaining how Harry and Meghan's relationship has changed since they moved to America.

