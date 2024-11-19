The Shady Way Prince Harry's Former Classmate Reportedly Described Meghan Markle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have had some memorable moments throughout their relationship. They have legions of fans, but they also have critics who aren't shy in disparaging the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. In November 2024, someone from Harry's past spoke with News Nation about the couple's relationship and described Meghan in a shady way.
The anonymous source, who claimed to be one of Harry's former classmates from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, told the outlet, "He loved being ordered about and told what to do." They described Harry as being a little bit of an attention hog and added, "It's sad he's no longer talking to his family — but I can't say I'm surprised. Again, he liked a firm hand and he found Meghan. She's clearly wearing the pants in the family and is the driving force so, really, she's perfect for him."
In October 2024, author Tina Brown shared a scathing take on Meghan in a podcast interview and made similar claims about her dynamic with Harry. The idea that Meghan is in charge was reinforced by some of The List's body language experts explaining how Harry and Meghan's relationship has changed since they moved to America.
What has Meghan and Harry's body language said about their relationship?
One of the three experts that The List interviewed about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's changing relationship was Nicole Moore, body language expert and celebrity relationship coach. Moore analyzed the time in September 2021 that the couple took a school visit so Meghan could read the children's book she wrote, "The Bench," to students. Moore told us, "Harry was in the support role, taking a back seat to allow his wife to step forward into the spotlight." Of course, there's inherently nothing wrong with that, especially since Meghan was the author of the book she was reading.
However, one of the other situations Moore analyzed was a little more awkward. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were guests at the Salute to Freedom Gala in November 2021. "Harry appears relaxed and happy while speaking with the military family members but Meghan reaches out awkwardly to touch his elbow, almost grabbing it," Moore told us. That could have been because Meghan was nervous. However, the frequency of those touches increased, and Meghan seemed to pull on Harry. Moore posited that might have been a preplanned signal the couple agreed on, but could be a sign of control from Meghan.
No one really knows the inner workings of Harry and Meghan's relationship, but in October 2024, Harry did subtly shut down speculation that he and Meghan split.