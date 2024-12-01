The Story Behind Drew Barrymore's Most Meaningful Tattoo

Drew Barrymore's talk show "The Drew Barrymore Show" has seen a host of intimate moments, from a talk with Riley Keough about the moment she knew her mother, Lisa Marie Presley, was dying, to Barrymore's viral request of Vice President Kamala Harris to be the country's "Momala." The actor, herself, has opened up to the audience many times, including sharing the meaning behind her sweetest tattoo yet.

On a July 18, 2021 episode of the talk show, Barrymore revealed that she would be getting a tattoo on air for viewers to watch the process. The "Never Been Kissed" star previously shared her most precious tattoos, which were of the names of her daughters, Olive and Frankie, whom she co-parents with ex-husband Will Kopelman. However, Barrymore felt like the names weren't enough, and decided that she would get the phrase "Home is where we are" permanently etched across the inside of her forearm.

According to the actor, who shared the meaning on "The Drew Barrymore Show," she coined the phrase many years ago and it has stuck ever since. Barrymore said it means, "If you're somewhere on vacation, or you're in a rental, or you're in transition, or you have to move from one state to the next, if you're together, that's where home is."

