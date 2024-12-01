The Story Behind Drew Barrymore's Most Meaningful Tattoo
Drew Barrymore's talk show "The Drew Barrymore Show" has seen a host of intimate moments, from a talk with Riley Keough about the moment she knew her mother, Lisa Marie Presley, was dying, to Barrymore's viral request of Vice President Kamala Harris to be the country's "Momala." The actor, herself, has opened up to the audience many times, including sharing the meaning behind her sweetest tattoo yet.
On a July 18, 2021 episode of the talk show, Barrymore revealed that she would be getting a tattoo on air for viewers to watch the process. The "Never Been Kissed" star previously shared her most precious tattoos, which were of the names of her daughters, Olive and Frankie, whom she co-parents with ex-husband Will Kopelman. However, Barrymore felt like the names weren't enough, and decided that she would get the phrase "Home is where we are" permanently etched across the inside of her forearm.
According to the actor, who shared the meaning on "The Drew Barrymore Show," she coined the phrase many years ago and it has stuck ever since. Barrymore said it means, "If you're somewhere on vacation, or you're in a rental, or you're in transition, or you have to move from one state to the next, if you're together, that's where home is."
Drew Barrymore's tattoo is inspired by personal transitions with her daughters
In a clip of the talk show on Instagram, Drew Barrymore revealed, "I never knew what home was until I had my daughters." In the Instagram reel, Barrymore mentions that she and her daughters had to move, which is something she spoke about with Oprah Winfrey in a WW interview. "I thought when I had kids, I wanted this really stable home. Two parents was the goal," she told Winfrey.
When she and her husband split, it didn't stop Barrymore from giving her children the family she wished for them, which was why she moved from the West Coast to the East Coast. "Their dad moved to New York, I didn't want my children to be away from their father and I love his family," said Barrymore. "We're very close, and even though we had a divorce, we said, 'Let's not misstep. Let's just carry on like we are a family because we are a family.'"
With her enlightened perspective on home, she told Winfrey: "It's so liberating to realize that, and it just heals everything about my childhood. It makes me look forward to everything in my future." Barrymore, who had a tragic early life filled with mental health issues and addiction, says her kids are everything to her. At the end of her tattoo talk show episode, she told her daughters, through tears, looking at the camera: "I understand my whole life because of you."