The Rule In Jelly Roll And Bunnie Xo's Marriage That Keeps Them Connected
Country singer Jelly Roll has been married to podcast host Bunnie XO since 2016, and he revealed the secret to their marriage to People, which is the fact that the two never spend more than two weeks apart. Jelly Roll's 16-year-old daughter from a previous marriage, Bailee, has also reportedly joined in on her parents' smart idea.
Jelly Roll, who's gone through a complete transformation, met Bunnie in 2015 at one of his own concerts, and the rapper seems to believe it was love at first sight. The couple had an elopement just a year later in Las Vegas and never looked back. "My world shrunk when I focused on one woman," Jelly Roll told People in November 2024.
Jelly Roll also informed People that early on, he and Bunnie started to realize their busy schedules were impacting the quality of their relationship, so they created a rule that changed their marriage for the better. "Fourteen days has been our rule kind of from the beginning," Jelly Roll told the outlet. The rule worked so well in the couple's life that they soon decided Bailee should also be included. "We actually just implemented that same rule with our 16-year-old [daughter Bailee]," the singer said. "Because we realized that we were going a month or two at a time without seeing her, and I was like, this just needs to be family."
Jelly Roll puts family above all
Jelly Roll opened up to People about how spending time with his family is probably the most important thing in his life, and how not being apart from his wife Bunnie XO for long periods of time majorly strengthens their relationship. One would think Jelly Roll's two-week rule regarding being apart from his wife would be made obsolete because of his tours, but the rapper takes his family with him. He noted that going on tour doesn't have to be work, and he makes it a time to bond with his family. "Everything that I believe going right for me is in the fact that I'm pretty grounded in my family," he told the outlet.
Jelly Roll also told People how thankful he is to Bunnie for being a stepparent to his daughter. "It takes a special kind of woman to raise a child that isn't hers...," he stated. "Bunnie still blows my mind every day with how loving and patient she is with Bailee." Jelly Roll then discussed how he feels as though Bunnie helped change Bailee's life for the better. "We were really, really close before it exploded, but she understands what it's doing for her future and the family's future," he says. "She's a really hammered-down kid. She's been in the same public school district for 10 years and had the same friends since me and Bunnie have had custody of her. I think a lot of that has helped."