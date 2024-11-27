The Rule In Jelly Roll And Bunnie Xo's Marriage That Keeps Them Connected

Country singer Jelly Roll has been married to podcast host Bunnie XO since 2016, and he revealed the secret to their marriage to People, which is the fact that the two never spend more than two weeks apart. Jelly Roll's 16-year-old daughter from a previous marriage, Bailee, has also reportedly joined in on her parents' smart idea.

Advertisement

Jelly Roll, who's gone through a complete transformation, met Bunnie in 2015 at one of his own concerts, and the rapper seems to believe it was love at first sight. The couple had an elopement just a year later in Las Vegas and never looked back. "My world shrunk when I focused on one woman," Jelly Roll told People in November 2024.

Jelly Roll also informed People that early on, he and Bunnie started to realize their busy schedules were impacting the quality of their relationship, so they created a rule that changed their marriage for the better. "Fourteen days has been our rule kind of from the beginning," Jelly Roll told the outlet. The rule worked so well in the couple's life that they soon decided Bailee should also be included. "We actually just implemented that same rule with our 16-year-old [daughter Bailee]," the singer said. "Because we realized that we were going a month or two at a time without seeing her, and I was like, this just needs to be family."

Advertisement