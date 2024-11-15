Jelly Roll's Wife, Bunnie XO, Lives A Lavish Life

Country music artist Jelly Roll has been taking the world by storm for some time now, and it seems like his star will only continue to rise. Standing by his side through all of it? His wife, Bunnie Xo. Though she may not be a singer, Bunnie has carved out a career in her own right, making money moves to support her lavish lifestyle. The bleached-blond starlet has a wide fanbase, with 6.6 million followers on TikTok alone. Before she became a social media sensation, Bunnie found success working as an escort in Las Vegas.

Before Jelly Roll became a household name, Bunnie was the one bringing home the bacon, but she has since retired from the sex work industry. But don't be fooled — Bunnie is still all about getting that paper and living the luxe life she deserves. From her high-maintenance beauty preferences to touring in comfort and treating her friends to insane gifts, Bunnie isn't shy about spending her money and living her life in the manner that she has become accustomed to. Let's take a look at what makes Bunnie's haters green with envy.