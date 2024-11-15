Jelly Roll's Wife, Bunnie XO, Lives A Lavish Life
Country music artist Jelly Roll has been taking the world by storm for some time now, and it seems like his star will only continue to rise. Standing by his side through all of it? His wife, Bunnie Xo. Though she may not be a singer, Bunnie has carved out a career in her own right, making money moves to support her lavish lifestyle. The bleached-blond starlet has a wide fanbase, with 6.6 million followers on TikTok alone. Before she became a social media sensation, Bunnie found success working as an escort in Las Vegas.
Before Jelly Roll became a household name, Bunnie was the one bringing home the bacon, but she has since retired from the sex work industry. But don't be fooled — Bunnie is still all about getting that paper and living the luxe life she deserves. From her high-maintenance beauty preferences to touring in comfort and treating her friends to insane gifts, Bunnie isn't shy about spending her money and living her life in the manner that she has become accustomed to. Let's take a look at what makes Bunnie's haters green with envy.
Bunnie Xo lives in a big abode in Nashville
Some celebrity homes are surprisingly normal, but if you were expecting Bunnie Xo to keep it plain and simple, think again. In late 2023, Bunnie and Jelly Roll moved into a gorgeous Nashville mansion. After they got the keys, they were ready to put their personal stamp on it. The pair renovated the property to their specifications, with Bunnie taking to TikTok to show some brief snippets of the before and after. In the before, we see a grand and spacious living room with white walls and big windows. The room was totally bare.
Just a sneak peak, so much more house & more to do. Will do full tour later 🤍✨💫 #jellyandbunnie
The after shows a totally transformed living space with a giant brown leather couch with cow print pillows, wooden flooring, deep green walls, and black damask wallpaper. The living room floor was accessorized with a large cowhide rug, giving the space an element of country that fits the couple's aesthetic perfectly.
Surprisingly though, given Bunnie's "more is more" approach to fashion, they kept the decor relatively minimal. That being said, the couple had only just moved in, so it's possible that it has changed somewhat since then. The inside of the home is, of course, impressive, and the exterior doesn't disappoint either. The garden features a massive pool with a hot tub and most importantly, plenty of privacy from clever landscaping and trees along the property line.
She designed her own car in 2021
There are certainly a lot of perks that come with being a rich and famous celebrity, but having access to the coolest whips auto dealers have to offer has got to be near the top of the list. Going to the car lot and picking out a ride is one thing, but getting something custom-made for you signifies true baller status. In 2021, Bunnie took to TikTok to tell her fans that she had designed her dream car with the help of Elite Customs. Adorably, Bunnie named the car Rosie. roc
You guys I designed my dream car!!! Been waiting weeks & finally picked her up today. Meet Rosie! 🌹 Ty @elitecustomstn #fyp #amg63 #dreamcar
The 41-second-long clip shows a metallic red Mercedes AMG G 63 with tinted windows, black alloys, and plenty of X-factor. This impressive car can go from 0 to 62 miles per hour within 4.4 seconds, and the standard interior is just as lavish as its stylish exterior. While Bunnie didn't spill the tea on how much her new vehicle cost, the standard model comes in at around $157,000.
Add on any personalization and customization and you're looking at a pretty penny. Perhaps unsurprisingly, this isn't Bunnie's only expensive car. The couple also owns a $200k Mercedes Benz, which Bunnie dented when she hit a boulder in early 2024. In a video she uploaded to TikTok after the incident, Bunnie told Jelly Roll the news over the phone. Despite seeing the huge dent in the car, he laughed it off like a champ.
Bunnie Xo tours the world with her husband
Once upon a time, he was just another guy trying to make it in country music, but Jelly Roll's complete transformation has seen all of his dreams come true. These days, he's out on the road an awful lot, including in 2024 when he embarked on The Beautifully Broken Tour. It's been said time and time again that touring can really take a toll on the loved ones of musicians, as they may not see them for long periods of time. Considering just how attached at the hip Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo are, it's not a big shocker that the country star wife chooses to tour with her man. Don't expect Bunnie to be seen riding around in some rusty old tour bus, though. When she travels, it's in style.
In Bunnie's Instagram Stories highlights, there's a section dedicated to touring, showing just how present she is throughout her hubby's career. In August 2024, Bunnie also went to TikTok to post a funny video showing fans her swish new tour bus. She showed a glimpse of the bright and modern kitchen area, as well as the tiny (but arguably still flash) toilet. In other TikTok footage, she can be seen piling plastic boxes full of clothes onto the bus in front of a built-in flat-screen TV. "Trying to fit 3 months of my life, outfits, and shoes on the tour bus," reads the text.
She hosts her own podcast where she interviews A-list celebs
When Bunnie Xo was ready to move on from her career as a sex worker in 2019, it was time to find something new to do that she enjoyed. As Jelly Roll shared on a 2024 episode of "The Howard Stern Show," her next move felt natural. "When she came out of the sex working industry, I'm sitting down with her and I'm like, 'Well, what are you passionate about?' She's like, 'I'd love to do some kind of a talk show,'" he said.
Bunnie brought this dream to life when she launched her very own podcast, "Dumb Blonde," the same year. At the time of writing in November 2024, the show is still going strong. Not only does it give fans an insight into Bunnie's life and her relationship with Jelly Roll, but she has also interviewed some high-profile guests.
For the Season 8 debut, Bunnie sat down with rapper Machine Gun Kelly for a candid interview about his life, his relationship with Megan Fox, and his difficult upbringing. Other big names Bunnie has welcomed onto the podcast include Elle King, burlesque queen Dita Von Teese, and former "Jackass" star Bam Margera, to name just a few. Having this outlet doesn't just help Bunnie make money, but it also means that she's constantly expanded her address book with some of the biggest stars in the business.
She goes to exclusive red carpet events
As Mrs. Jelly Roll, Bunnie Xo's schedule has gotten pretty packed. When she's not busy working on her hit podcast, she's attending swanky A-list events with her superstar husband. The two have been staples at the Country Music Awards ever since Jelly Roll's career began to take off, with the singer winning three awards in 2023 and another three awards in 2024. That same year, Bunnie joined Jelly Roll on stage at Stagecoach Festival and made an appearance in a short black lace dress at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. They've also been spotted at more casual events, such as Netflix is a Joke Fest.
No matter the occasion, the two sure steal the show when they hit a red carpet or strike a pose together on a step and repeat. But if you ask Jelly Roll, Bunnie is always the true star of the night. As the "Need a Favor" singer told ET at the 2023 CMAs, "I'm like an accessory piece, you know what I'm saying? I'm an extra earring."
Bunnie Xo invests in glam
Some of the wildest outfits Bunnie Xo has ever worn speak for themselves, but it's her penchant for glam that really makes her aesthetic. When it comes to venturing out in public, you rarely see Bunnie without a full face of makeup, which is heightened even more when she's going to a glitzy event. You don't have to be a super fan of the podcast host to see that she invests heavily in her glam, from her long bleached-blond locks to her perfectly done nails. In early 2024, Bunnie posted a video on TikTok of herself getting an elaborate manicure for Jelly Roll's tour.
The 23-second clip shows Bunnie Xo getting a long set of baby pink nails with diamante detailing and French-style tips. Though Bunnie didn't say where she went for her fresh set, it certainly couldn't have been cheap. In another dedicated nail video, Bunnie shows her fans her new manicure ready for her new podcast season. This time, she went for her trademark pink nails with extra diamante studding. It's not hard to guess what her favorite look is.
However, if you thought this is all fun and games for Bunnie, think again. Back in 2023, she took to Facebook to ask, "For as high maintenance as I am, I literally loathe getting my nails, feet & hair done. It's like overstimulation to the max. Anyone else like this?"
She goes all out for holidays
There's no doubt that one of the most popular Halloween costumes in recent years has been Harley Quinn, but Bunnie Xo still put her own fun twist on the character in 2024. In fact, when it comes to any kind of holiday, it could be argued that Bunnie does it better than anyone else. In addition to Harley Quinn, Bunnie's costumes have included Lydia Deetz from "Beetlejuice," a zombie schoolgirl, and the Queen of Halloween herself, Elvira. Of course, Bunnie has put her own stamp on each of these characters, giving them a NSFW twist. It's not just Halloween that Bunnie loves, either. She's a sucker for Christmas and the Fourth of July.
To commemorate America's favorite day, Bunnie posted a video on TikTok of the impressive fireworks haul she and Jelly Roll bought for the occasion. "When your husband bought the entire fireworks stand," she wrote. Another social post for Christmas shows Bunnie singing an explicit rendition of "All I Want For Christmas" by Mariah Carey into a retro microphone as Jelly Roll looks on in confusion. The funny clip gained a lot of likes on Instagram and certainly shows Bunnie's love for the holidays ... if you catch our drift.
She rubs shoulders with iconic stars
On the "Dumb Blonde" podcast, Bunnie Xo often interviews fellow stars, but that's not the only spot where she rubs shoulders with celebrities. In January 2019, she posted a photograph on Instagram of herself smiling next to the Queen of Country herself, Dolly Parton. Bunnie, who is a massive Parton fan, wrote in the caption, "Happy Birthday Mom. To my birthday cusp twin, the woman I named my podcast after and the reason I'll forever bleach my hair, cover myself in rhinestones, and wear too [much] makeup. I hope your day is as beautiful as you. We all love you @dollyparton."
If there's one place to hobnob with fellow stars, it's an award show. After the 2024 Grammys, Bunnie took to TikTok to share the sweet moment when she and Jelly Roll met Taylor Swift. "Taylor literally made it a point to come over to just say hey," Jelly Roll recalled on an episode of "Cancelled with Tana Mongeau."
At the 2024 CMT Music Awards in Austin, Texas, Bunnie was photographed chatting and laughing away with Jimi Westbrook and Karen Fairchild from Little Big Town. That night, she also stopped to pose with Gayle King. We also can't forget that she starred in the music video for Jelly Roll and Machine Gun Kelly's collaboration, "Lonely Roads," alongside actor Megan Fox. When it comes to socializing, Bunnie does it with the best of them.
Bunnie Xo has a wardrobe full of OTT clothes
Bunnie Xo has had a stunning transformation, and her style just keeps getting wilder and more glamorous. No matter how famous she or her husband gets, Bunnie isn't about to tone it down for anybody. Her wardrobe is huge, and it's unlikely that you'll see her wearing the same thing twice. Bunnie has worn countless gorgeous outfits to award shows and beyond, but one quick look at her Instagram profile shows you that her casual wear is never-ending, too. Bunnie loves to wear cropped band t-shirts, skin-tight leggings, baseball caps, and a good pair of jeans. It seems like her wardrobe is larger than ever.
Some of her best looks include a skintight lace detailed catsuit, a green leopard print and PVC dress, and a leather lace-up two-piece. This is just the tip of the iceberg. Bunnie has often made headlines for her head-turning looks at events, including the floor-length, low-cut sequin sheer gown designed by Fjolla Haxhismajli that she wore to the CMT Music Awards in 2024. That same year, she showed up to the ACMs in a dazzling blue custom dress created for her by "Project Runway" alum Johnathan Kayne. When it comes to dressing up or dressing down, Bunnie never betrays her sense of style, which is part of the reason she is so iconic and recognizable.
She bought a car for her childhood best friend
There are some huge stars who live like normal people — and good for them — but Bunnie Xo isn't about that life. Most of us may get our friends little gifts every now and then, like the odd Starbucks or Sephora gift card. If you're friends with Bunnie, you can expect something extra. In 2024, Bunnie gifted her friend, LaTasha Marzolla, a brand-new car. In footage shared to Instagram, Bunnie can be seen driving Marzolla to a car dealer while telling her, "I know it's not your birthday yet, but I told you I was gonna do this anyways for you, so I figured why not kill two birds with one stone and get you a vehicle while it's your birthday month." Bunnie then took her BFF inside and showed her which car was hers in a huge display of generosity.
This isn't just any old friend though. Bunnie and Marzolla have been close since the age of 14 after meeting in a theater class. "We were inseparable from that moment on," reads the text over the social video. Bunnie's giving spirit helps people gravitate toward her, and is partly why her fanbase is only getting bigger as time goes by.
Bunnie Xo travels on private jets
Traveling when you're a high-profile figure can get complicated. Flying with major airlines can present its own set of problems, as fans can get too excited, and personal safety can be compromised. So, a number of stars choose to fly private. Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo fall in that category. In a video posted to her Instagram in November 2024, Bunnie happily skips across the tarmac after getting off a private plane. The video text reads, "When their hate pays your bills."
In 2024, Bunnie and Jelly Roll had a bit of a scare when their private plane had to make an emergency landing. They were on their way to the CMTs when the aircraft began malfunctioning. Luckily, no one was hurt, and Jelly Roll and Bunnie were still able to make the award show. As Jelly Roll told E! News on the red carpet, "It was incredible. We're blessed."
This preferred method of getting from A to B isn't cheap, with private charters costing anywhere between $3,500 and $18,000 an hour, depending on any extras and the make and model of the jet. Evidently, this expense is worth it to Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo.