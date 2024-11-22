Grimes Takes A Swing At Trump While Blasting Elon Musk Over Messy Custody Battle

Elon Musk and musician Grimes (real name Claire Boucher) dated from about 2018 to 2022, although their relationship was tumultuous due to them continually breaking up and getting back together. They share three children: X Æ A-Xii, Exa Dark Sideræl, and Techno Mechanicus. In September 2023 in Texas, Musk sued Grimes for custody of their kids. Then Grimes sued him right back in California court later that month, filing a "petition to establish parental relationship" (via Daily Mail).

Speaking to Business Insider, the Travis County clerk's office said the legal action was resolved in August 2024, although they wouldn't share anything more. The outlet also reported that Grimes took to Musk's website X, formerly known as Twitter, to say she has custody every other week. As of writing, there isn't a tweet on Grimes' account saying so.

Grimes alluded to the custody drama in another X post. A fan replied to one of Grimes' tweets about creating art and asked her to release her "Book 1" album. In the response, Grimes seemingly swiped at Musk and his new ally, Donald Trump. "Spent a year locked in battle in a state with terrible mothers rights having my Instagram posts and modeling used as reasons I shouldn't have my kids and fighting and detaching from the love of my life as he becomes unrecognizable to me, with a fraction of his resources (or iq/strategy experience), all the while I didn't see one of my babies for 5 months," Grimes said.

