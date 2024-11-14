Melania Trump's Diva Behavior Reportedly Escalates With 'Part-Time First Lady' Demand

Prior to Melania Trump skipping that White House visit, one source felt it would be because she was holding a grudge against First Lady Jill Biden. "She ain't going," the insider told the New York Post on November 11, claiming the Mar-a-Lago raid connected to one of Donald's legal cases as the reason why. "Jill Biden isn't someone Melania needs to meet," they continued.

Although Melania said that the raid upset her on "Fox & Friends" (per New York Post), her team took to X, formerly known as Twitter, on November 13 and seemed to subtly disprove what the so-called source had said. They confirmed that Melania wouldn't be at the White House and added, "In this instance, several unnamed sources in the media continue to provide false, misleading, and inaccurate information. Be discerning with your source of news."

Since that seemed to be a callout for one New York Post source, it begs the question if the other outlet's source alleging Melania won't be as active as a first lady is true. However, claims that Melania was distant in the White House during Donald's first term are more fuel to the fire that the second term will be the same.

