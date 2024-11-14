Melania Trump's Diva Behavior Reportedly Escalates With 'Part-Time First Lady' Demand
President Joe Biden welcomed President-elect Donald Trump to the White House on November 13, 2024. When Melania Trump skipped that trip to Washington, D.C., the tone of the next four years was set. A source that spoke with the New York Post made claims supporting the argument that Melania isn't all that interested in being first lady again. It was reported that Melania will live in D.C., Florida, and New York, to focus on being there for her son Barron Trump (Barron is currently a New York University student).
The source continued, "Melania will be the first lady, but only on her terms. She'll do the big events. But no ladies' tea and no — or very few — interviews." They said now that Donald won the election, Melania is content to do her own thing. "She's really in the driver's seat as to her duties at the White House," they said. "Melania will be a [part-time] first lady — while being a full-time mother and wife."
Melania's team warned people to 'be discerning' about news stories
Prior to Melania Trump skipping that White House visit, one source felt it would be because she was holding a grudge against First Lady Jill Biden. "She ain't going," the insider told the New York Post on November 11, claiming the Mar-a-Lago raid connected to one of Donald's legal cases as the reason why. "Jill Biden isn't someone Melania needs to meet," they continued.
Although Melania said that the raid upset her on "Fox & Friends" (per New York Post), her team took to X, formerly known as Twitter, on November 13 and seemed to subtly disprove what the so-called source had said. They confirmed that Melania wouldn't be at the White House and added, "In this instance, several unnamed sources in the media continue to provide false, misleading, and inaccurate information. Be discerning with your source of news."
Since that seemed to be a callout for one New York Post source, it begs the question if the other outlet's source alleging Melania won't be as active as a first lady is true. However, claims that Melania was distant in the White House during Donald's first term are more fuel to the fire that the second term will be the same.