The Wild Reason Candace Owens Wanted JD Vance To Drop Out Of The 2024 Election
Despite their continued success, especially given the results of the 2024 elections, the GOP has struggled to be a truly unified party for years. Ever since the controversial nomination of Donald Trump in the 2016 election, and consequent nominations in 2020 and 2024, Republicans have remained fairly divided as a party, with many traditional "Reagan Republicans" disagreeing with the nominations.
Many Republican officials have spoken out against Donald Trump, including former presidential nominee Mitt Romney, former Vice President Dick Cheney, and Anthony Scaramucci, who actually had a brief stint within Trump's cabinet in 2017. This election cycle, that criticism has broadened even further. Known conservative political commentator Candace Owens has come out against not only Donald Trump, but more specifically, against his decision to run with his left-field VP pick, JD Vance. Owens did not agree with Trump's decision at all, and she made her stance on Senator Vance as the potential Vice Presidential elect very clear.
Candace Owens thinks Donald Trump should have picked a VP who was more Assassination-Proof
In September of 2024, Candace Owens posted her true feelings about JD Vance to her X account. She said, "If Trump wants to survive this election cycle he must switch his VP candidate to someone that would make him 'assassination-proof'. JD Vance should understand that the situation is now dire, and agree." This post came just months after the shooting at Donald Trump's rally in July, so the urgency of her sentiment was clear.
Although Candace Owens has not been nearly as critical of Trump as some other notable Republican celebrities, her attitude toward JD Vance's Vice Presidential appointment could not have been more apparent. It could be interpreted as a compliment to Vance, implying that if Trump picked a less popular running mate than Vance, people would cease their assassination attempts on the former president, but that could not have been pleasant for Trump to see or hear.
Owens' tweet raises concerns about Trump and his well being, implying that JD Vance would be a more likable president than Trump, and that by picking Vance, Trump is hardly 'assassination-proof.' There is a lot to read into with regard to this post, but if there's one conclusion that we can most definitely draw from this, it's that the Republican party is still as divided as ever.