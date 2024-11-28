The Wild Reason Candace Owens Wanted JD Vance To Drop Out Of The 2024 Election

In September of 2024, Candace Owens posted her true feelings about JD Vance to her X account. She said, "If Trump wants to survive this election cycle he must switch his VP candidate to someone that would make him 'assassination-proof'. JD Vance should understand that the situation is now dire, and agree." This post came just months after the shooting at Donald Trump's rally in July, so the urgency of her sentiment was clear.

Although Candace Owens has not been nearly as critical of Trump as some other notable Republican celebrities, her attitude toward JD Vance's Vice Presidential appointment could not have been more apparent. It could be interpreted as a compliment to Vance, implying that if Trump picked a less popular running mate than Vance, people would cease their assassination attempts on the former president, but that could not have been pleasant for Trump to see or hear.

Owens' tweet raises concerns about Trump and his well being, implying that JD Vance would be a more likable president than Trump, and that by picking Vance, Trump is hardly 'assassination-proof.' There is a lot to read into with regard to this post, but if there's one conclusion that we can most definitely draw from this, it's that the Republican party is still as divided as ever.

