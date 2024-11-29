What We Know About Donald Trump's Father's Battle With Alzheimer's

The 2024 US Presidential election will not just be remembered for its unexpected outcome, but also for how both sides took it personally in condemning each other. For instance, Donald Trump didn't leave any stone unturned to mock Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for their mental incompetence, urging them to take cognitive tests. Yet, he didn't discuss own family's struggles with cognitive disorders, and how his father, Fred Trump, battled Alzheimer's before his death in June 1999.

Fred showed early signs of dementia around 1990. While appearing on Diane Rehm's "On My Mind" podcast, Washington Post reporter Michael Kranish revealed that medical records submitted during a court case in the 1990s showed Fred had been diagnosed with dementia by 1991. Kranish noted that Trump denied these diagnoses for several years. However, a report from The Washington Post pointed out that members of the family, including Robert Trump, the President-elect's brother, noticed their father's health decline.

During those years, Fred became increasingly frustrated and erratic. The situation got so bad that medical professionals advised his wife not to share a bed with him. "He would scream, and I witnessed this," Trump's nephew, Fred C. Trump III, told People. It took Trump many years to eventually confirm that his father was indeed suffering from dementia, indicating that he didn't fully grapple with the magnitude of his father's condition and even mocked it. This may explain why he casually poked fun at Biden's cognitive health during the campaign.

