The Weird Thing Patrick Mahomes Does Every Night In Bed

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is arguably the most well-known NFL player in pop culture today, besides his Taylor Swift-loving teammate Travis Kelce. While the football superstar is most notable for leading the Chiefs to four Super Bowls in his career, winning three, his wife Brittany Mahomes often shares a few extra details about her husband on her successful social media platforms, including a peculiar tidbit concerning Mahomes' quirky bedtime habit.

While hosting a Q&A on her Instagram story in September 2023, Brittany shared how life has been since she and her husband have skyrocketed to fame. Things like grocery shopping and visits to the mall are pretty much out of the picture for Brittany, who said that her family's private chef does all the food shopping, while she strictly hunts for her clothes online (via the New York Post). But life is otherwise rather normal for the Mahomes outside the spotlight, and even elite athletes get a hankering for a midnight snack. According to Mahomes' wife, he has a nightly routine of munching on Doritos before bed. This is something one might not expect from a quarterback, who is normally always fixated on staying healthy for the NFL season.

Most of the details we know about Mahomes' personal life are superficial like this. He once drove reporters wild over his love for ketchup, even admitting he puts on mac and cheese (this guy certainly has some interesting food habits). As for his wife, she's had her fair share of real controversy.