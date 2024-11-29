The Weird Thing Patrick Mahomes Does Every Night In Bed
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is arguably the most well-known NFL player in pop culture today, besides his Taylor Swift-loving teammate Travis Kelce. While the football superstar is most notable for leading the Chiefs to four Super Bowls in his career, winning three, his wife Brittany Mahomes often shares a few extra details about her husband on her successful social media platforms, including a peculiar tidbit concerning Mahomes' quirky bedtime habit.
While hosting a Q&A on her Instagram story in September 2023, Brittany shared how life has been since she and her husband have skyrocketed to fame. Things like grocery shopping and visits to the mall are pretty much out of the picture for Brittany, who said that her family's private chef does all the food shopping, while she strictly hunts for her clothes online (via the New York Post). But life is otherwise rather normal for the Mahomes outside the spotlight, and even elite athletes get a hankering for a midnight snack. According to Mahomes' wife, he has a nightly routine of munching on Doritos before bed. This is something one might not expect from a quarterback, who is normally always fixated on staying healthy for the NFL season.
Most of the details we know about Mahomes' personal life are superficial like this. He once drove reporters wild over his love for ketchup, even admitting he puts on mac and cheese (this guy certainly has some interesting food habits). As for his wife, she's had her fair share of real controversy.
Brittany Mahomes has been scrutinized after sharing her personal life on Instagram
The Mahomies fandom has attracted millions of followers to Brittany Mahomes' Instagram account, where she shares off-the-field updates about Patrick Mahomes and their children, Sterling and Bronze. But if one were to scroll through the thousands of posts she has, the bottom of her page is a vault for the cutest memories of her early relationship stages with Mahomes, since the two met as teenagers.
Throughout her career — including her time in Iceland with the pro soccer club UMF Afturelding — Mahomes has been by her side, while she has equally cheered him on from the sidelines through high school football, his days at Texas Tech, and of course, his professional career with the Chiefs. Posting on Instagram is second nature to Brittany, but now that she's a household name, she's learning the consequences of social media. After Brittany seemingly endorsed former president Donald Trump for the 2024 election, she was met with major backlash on Instagram, which prompted a brief feud between herself and the critical fans via her stories.
Mahomes, however, has learned lessons from being in the spotlight that he has tried to share with his wife. "I think the main thing that he always told me is 'stop caring about what people think, especially the people that don't even know you,'" she revealed on the "WHOOP" podcast. It's good advice for someone who is starting to make a living on social media, but something Brittany is ardently opposed to is her family on TV. When asked during her Q&A if she'd do a Mahomes reality show, she responded (via the Post): "Nope, not ever."