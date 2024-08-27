Brittany Mahomes' Damning Trump Scandal Response Just Made Chiefs Games Awkward For Taylor Swift

After Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce started dating in 2023, she became a frequent guest in a VIP suite to watch him play for the Kansas City Chiefs. She was often joined by Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. While Swift and Brittany quickly became close friends, there might be some friction in the stands heading into the latest NFL season thanks to Brittany's seeming support of Donald Trump. Swift famously endorsed Joe Biden in the 2020 election and is by no means a MAGA fan.

To catch you up on how we got here: It all started when Brittany liked a post on Trump's Instagram page from August 13. She removed the like, but not before people noticed and came after her on social media. Brittany clearly caught wind of the backlash and shared a defiant message on her Instagram Stories that read: "To be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood. There's no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well."

As Brittany continued to face backlash for being outed as a potential Trump supporter, she posted another Instagram Story on August 26 calling for people to be civil and kind to each other even if they have different viewpoints. The message seemingly read as confirmation that Brittany does indeed support Trump. As of this writing, Instagram commenters are still blasting Brittany, and we can easily see how the situation might make things very awkward for Swift.

