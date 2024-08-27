Brittany Mahomes' Damning Trump Scandal Response Just Made Chiefs Games Awkward For Taylor Swift
After Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce started dating in 2023, she became a frequent guest in a VIP suite to watch him play for the Kansas City Chiefs. She was often joined by Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. While Swift and Brittany quickly became close friends, there might be some friction in the stands heading into the latest NFL season thanks to Brittany's seeming support of Donald Trump. Swift famously endorsed Joe Biden in the 2020 election and is by no means a MAGA fan.
To catch you up on how we got here: It all started when Brittany liked a post on Trump's Instagram page from August 13. She removed the like, but not before people noticed and came after her on social media. Brittany clearly caught wind of the backlash and shared a defiant message on her Instagram Stories that read: "To be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood. There's no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well."
As Brittany continued to face backlash for being outed as a potential Trump supporter, she posted another Instagram Story on August 26 calling for people to be civil and kind to each other even if they have different viewpoints. The message seemingly read as confirmation that Brittany does indeed support Trump. As of this writing, Instagram commenters are still blasting Brittany, and we can easily see how the situation might make things very awkward for Swift.
People think Brittany Mahomes has gone too far this time
Brittany Mahomes' most recent Instagram Stories included a post from Shane Pruitt, a Texas pastor, which read: "You can disagree with someone, and still love them. You can have differing views, and still be kind." Brittany then included the comment "Read that again!" She might be hoping that it reaches her critics, like the person on X, formerly known as Twitter, who wrote, "Brittany Mahomes supports a racist, adjudicated rapist, and convicted felon and she wants to tell others that they have issues?" Others weren't having it with Brittany's calls for kindness despite disagreements. One wrote, "Disagreeing with someone is whether or not pineapple belongs on pizza (it doesn't) NOT WHETHER SOMEONE DESERVES BASIC HUMAN RIGHTS."
Taylor Swift hasn't commented publicly on the Brittany backlash or the potential that her NFL bestie supports Trump. We wonder if it came up over this past weekend — Brittany and Patrick Mahomes were some of the high-profile guests at Swift's Rhode Island mansion for Blake Lively's birthday party, according to Vanity Fair.
Swift has said a lot of negative things about Trump over the years, so it seems likely that Brittany is certainly hoping that the two can stay friends even with their opposing political views. Many people are eagerly awaiting Swift's endorsement in the 2024 election, which will most likely be for Kamala Harris since she endorsed Joe Biden and Harris in 2020. Swift waited until October during that election cycle, so she might be employing a similar tactic in the race between Trump and Harris.