Patrick Mahomes Tried Teaching Brittany A Big Lesson About Fame (But We're Not Sure She Listened)
Brittany Mahomes' many controversial moments regularly earn her backlash from the public. However, Patrick Mahomes has actively helped his wife crack the code to navigating fame and all the negativity that comes with it. During an appearance on the "WHOOP" podcast in August 2024, Brittany shared a pearl of wisdom that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback had imparted to her: "I think the main thing that he always told me is stop caring about what people think, especially the people that don't even know you." The former personal trainer admitted that although online negativity initially affected her, Patrick's support enabled Brittany to feel entirely secure about herself and their relationship.
In fact, the proud WAG confidently stated that she had finally reached a point where she no longer paid any mind to other people's opinions of her. Still, Brittany also stressed that her husband was better equipped to handle the spotlight since his father, Patrick Mahomes Sr., also played sports professionally. However, when the Super Bowl 2024 winner spoke to E! News, Patrick asserted that his wife's athletic roots prepared her for fame too. As he explained, "If you played any sports, you know [there are] as many people that enjoy how you play and the effort that you give [as] people that are always going to hate on you."
Instead, the Chiefs star player credited Brittany with helping him deal with fame by helping Patrick realize that life was just too short to be affected by other people's negativity. And yet, despite all their high praise, it doesn't seem like Brittany's that unaffected by haters.
Brittany Mahomes has consistently called the haters out
For someone who claims not to bother herself with what they think, Brittany Mahomes is always quick to let the haters know how she feels about what they're saying about her. In September 2024, she received massive backlash for supposedly being a Donald Trump supporter. Then, Brittany offered a damning response to the scandal that would make Chiefs games awkward for her very publicly Democratic friend Taylor Swift. The WAG took to her Instagram Stories, seemingly to defend herself by arguing, "To be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood. There's no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well," per Billboard.
Likewise, Brittany also somewhat controversially defended the dark side of the Mahomes family. In 2023, Aspen Vaughn, the former owner of a Kansas City restaurant, accused Patrick Mahomes' younger brother, Jackson Mahomes, of sexual assault. Amidst the controversy, Brittany stood up for her brother-in-law through another Instagram Story, which delved into her thoughts about his haters. As the former personal trainer proclaimed, "He is a human just trying to live his life and find his way and until you walk a day in his shoes (which no one ever will) you have no right to say s*** about him," (via People).
In fact, after the Kansas City Chiefs snagged the AFC Championships win, she posted yet another Instagram Story of her husband wearing the championship hat to once again publicly call out all the doubters. At the end of the day, though, it seems like the Mahomes family is fiercely protective of their own since Patrick's mother once seemingly defended Brittany with a mysterious social media post.