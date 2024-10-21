Patrick Mahomes Tried Teaching Brittany A Big Lesson About Fame (But We're Not Sure She Listened)

Brittany Mahomes' many controversial moments regularly earn her backlash from the public. However, Patrick Mahomes has actively helped his wife crack the code to navigating fame and all the negativity that comes with it. During an appearance on the "WHOOP" podcast in August 2024, Brittany shared a pearl of wisdom that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback had imparted to her: "I think the main thing that he always told me is stop caring about what people think, especially the people that don't even know you." The former personal trainer admitted that although online negativity initially affected her, Patrick's support enabled Brittany to feel entirely secure about herself and their relationship.

In fact, the proud WAG confidently stated that she had finally reached a point where she no longer paid any mind to other people's opinions of her. Still, Brittany also stressed that her husband was better equipped to handle the spotlight since his father, Patrick Mahomes Sr., also played sports professionally. However, when the Super Bowl 2024 winner spoke to E! News, Patrick asserted that his wife's athletic roots prepared her for fame too. As he explained, "If you played any sports, you know [there are] as many people that enjoy how you play and the effort that you give [as] people that are always going to hate on you."

Instead, the Chiefs star player credited Brittany with helping him deal with fame by helping Patrick realize that life was just too short to be affected by other people's negativity. And yet, despite all their high praise, it doesn't seem like Brittany's that unaffected by haters.

