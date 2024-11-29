The Messy Drama Between JD Vance And Grace Chong
Vice President-elect JD Vance is no stranger to feuds, and now he's beefing with Grace Chong, the CFO of Steve Bannon's podcast, "Bannon's War Room," after she posted on X calling for Vance and Senator Marco Rubio to fight to stop President Joe Biden's judicial picks. Bannon, who served four months in prison for contempt of Congress, acted as the White House's chief strategist under Trump, making the conflict all the more strange. Although, Bannon only held that position for seven months before being dismissed.
In her since-removed X post, Chong wrote, "You guys better show up and do your one fricken job!!" This statement must have really outraged Vance, because he clapped back with a seething fury, starting another viral spat. "Grace Chong is a mouth breathing imbecile who attacks those of us in the fight rather than make herself useful," Vance wrote. The upcoming VP's post continued on, claiming that if he obliged Chong's call to action, the vote's outcome wouldn't have changed for Republicans much overall.
"If I had Shown up to the vote in question, the nominee would have succeeded 49-46 rather than 49-45, if every Republican had showed up, Fetterman would have come in and the Democrats still would have gotten their nominee across," Vance wrote. "When this 11th Circuit vote happened, I was meeting with President Trump to interview multiple positions for our government, including for FBI Director."
What the public thinks of JD Vance's online attack
JD Vance attacked Grace Chong online after she implied that he should step up and stop Joe Biden's judicial picks, but the "Bannon War Room" chief financial officer seems to be wearing Vance's harsh words as a badge of honor. On her official X page, Chong made Vance's nasty comment about her intelligence her banner photo.
Although Chong may find Vance's harsh words humorous, several people online have criticized his tirade on X. One X user reposted Vance's controversial deleted post, and added a caption that questioned Vance's ability to hold such a high ranking in the U.S. government. "My question is: Has anyone ever heard a Vice President of the United States speak like this?" the social media user wrote. "I didn't think so ... " Vance becoming so offended over Chong's post is ironic, because Trump shared a statement to Truth Social (via X) with the same essence as Steve Bannon's close associate's comment. "The Democrats are trying to stack the Courts with Radical Left Judges on their way out of the door," Trump said. "Republican Senators need to Show Up and Hold the Line — No more Judges confirmed before Inauguration Day!"
While Chong seems to not be overly concerned about the drama, Vance's statements online, which have been deleted, depict the politician trying to paint himself in a positive light while putting down someone else, which is simply not a good look.