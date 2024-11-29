The Messy Drama Between JD Vance And Grace Chong

Vice President-elect JD Vance is no stranger to feuds, and now he's beefing with Grace Chong, the CFO of Steve Bannon's podcast, "Bannon's War Room," after she posted on X calling for Vance and Senator Marco Rubio to fight to stop President Joe Biden's judicial picks. Bannon, who served four months in prison for contempt of Congress, acted as the White House's chief strategist under Trump, making the conflict all the more strange. Although, Bannon only held that position for seven months before being dismissed.

In her since-removed X post, Chong wrote, "You guys better show up and do your one fricken job!!" This statement must have really outraged Vance, because he clapped back with a seething fury, starting another viral spat. "Grace Chong is a mouth breathing imbecile who attacks those of us in the fight rather than make herself useful," Vance wrote. The upcoming VP's post continued on, claiming that if he obliged Chong's call to action, the vote's outcome wouldn't have changed for Republicans much overall.

"If I had Shown up to the vote in question, the nominee would have succeeded 49-46 rather than 49-45, if every Republican had showed up, Fetterman would have come in and the Democrats still would have gotten their nominee across," Vance wrote. "When this 11th Circuit vote happened, I was meeting with President Trump to interview multiple positions for our government, including for FBI Director."

