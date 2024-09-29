Inside The Rift Between JD Vance And One Of His Closest Law School Friends

Before JD Vance was an Ohio senator and before he wrote "Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis," which was made into a movie directed by Ron Howard, he was a student at Yale Law School. While he was there, he became close friends with public defender Sofia Nelson, who identifies as transgender; however, that relationship has since splintered. Not long after Vance was named Donald Trump's somewhat left-field pick for vice president, Nelson started going public about their years-long friendship with Vance as well as when and how it all fell apart.

Advertisement

As for why Nelson decided to start publicly talking about Vance (including sharing some private communications between the two of them) they explained to the Detroit Free Press in 2024, "I have a lot of fond memories of the man that I knew for over a decade. But he's now advancing a political agenda that's trying to strip me, and the people that I love and have built community with, of our civil rights, and I felt a duty to speak out as a result."

To see how it all started, we have to go back to 2010. Nelson and Vance met when they were just starting out at Yale as a part of the same freshmen cohort — that's also where Vance met his wife Usha. Even then, they didn't share all the same political views, but they grew close thanks to a shared background of growing up in and surrounded by the Midwestern working class.

Advertisement