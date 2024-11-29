Inside Reba McEntire's Son Shelby Blackstock's Lavish Wedding
Shelby Blackstock, son of country music legend Reba McEntire and her ex Narvel Blackstock, said "I do" in the most magical place on Earth. Standing in front of Cinderella's castle like a king and queen looking upon their kingdom, Blackstock vowed to be with his long-term partner, Marissa Branch, for the rest of his life at Disney World, and the celebration certainly looked like the new fairytale the theme park needed.
Blackstock and Branch married on February 12, 2022, at the extraordinary Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. Branch, who works as a realtor, posted to Instagram a few days after the wedding to share the news, captioning a glamorous photo of the couple in front of a Cinderella-esque horse-drawn carriage: "Happily ever after." Many more images have been shared of the evening, which have showcased the lavish production of the ceremony held at the park's Magic Kingdom. Branch, dressed in a lace, a-line gown with a matching princess tiara, and Blackstock, in a black and white tux, shared their first kiss as husband and wife under the lights of the castle.
In attendance were McEntire and her boyfriend Rex Linn. Musician Zach McCabe, who was also there, shared an incredible video on Instagram, which featured an intimate concert with music titan McEntire wowing reception attendees with a rendition of her 1990 hit "Fancy." "When mama @reba drops the heat at the wedding reception," McCade wrote. The extravagance of Disney mixed with McEntire's recognizable voice is a recipe for the best night of your life, and that's certainly how the newlyweds feel.
Shelby Blackstock and Marissa Branch's relationship has centered around Disney World
The couple has shared the most memorable milestones at the Florida theme park, like many other Disney fans, including one Ron DeSantis, who also got married near Cinderella's Castle. "Epcot was the first place Shelby said 'I love you' and where he would later propose. Some of our happiest times together have happened at Epcot, so celebrating our nuptials there just made sense!" Branch told People in 2022. According to the outlet, Blackstock — a former racecar driver — and his wife met on Tinder in 2014 and officially started dating in 2016.
The park held special meaning for both of them even before their relationship. For Branch, she told People that the Small World ride was her grandmother's favorite, and has tear-jerking memories of going with her before she passed away in 2006. For Blackstock, he grew up on Disney and went to all the parks as a kid. "I know it's a kid's playground, but we're big grown-up kids," he told The New York Times. The couple decided to take a trip to Walt Disney World every year they had been together, eventually celebrating their engagement and nuptials there.
For their wedding, they knew the magic of the park would bring their family and friends a night filled with love and happiness. "It shows you that no matter what you're dealing with, you go to the happiest place on earth and anyone can mesh," Blackstock told the Times. "That was a perfect wedding day."