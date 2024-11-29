Inside Reba McEntire's Son Shelby Blackstock's Lavish Wedding

Shelby Blackstock, son of country music legend Reba McEntire and her ex Narvel Blackstock, said "I do" in the most magical place on Earth. Standing in front of Cinderella's castle like a king and queen looking upon their kingdom, Blackstock vowed to be with his long-term partner, Marissa Branch, for the rest of his life at Disney World, and the celebration certainly looked like the new fairytale the theme park needed.

Advertisement

Blackstock and Branch married on February 12, 2022, at the extraordinary Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. Branch, who works as a realtor, posted to Instagram a few days after the wedding to share the news, captioning a glamorous photo of the couple in front of a Cinderella-esque horse-drawn carriage: "Happily ever after." Many more images have been shared of the evening, which have showcased the lavish production of the ceremony held at the park's Magic Kingdom. Branch, dressed in a lace, a-line gown with a matching princess tiara, and Blackstock, in a black and white tux, shared their first kiss as husband and wife under the lights of the castle.

In attendance were McEntire and her boyfriend Rex Linn. Musician Zach McCabe, who was also there, shared an incredible video on Instagram, which featured an intimate concert with music titan McEntire wowing reception attendees with a rendition of her 1990 hit "Fancy." "When mama @reba drops the heat at the wedding reception," McCade wrote. The extravagance of Disney mixed with McEntire's recognizable voice is a recipe for the best night of your life, and that's certainly how the newlyweds feel.

Advertisement