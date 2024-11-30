A Look Back At The Time CNN's Erin Burnett Worked With Trump On The Apprentice

It's hard to imagine a time when CNN anchor Erin Burnett and President Donald Trump shared anything in common, let alone professional camaraderie. But that's exactly what happened when their paths crossed on the set of "The Apprentice."

During the show's run on NBC, Burnett occasionally filled in as a guest judge when Ivanka Trump was unavailable. Years later, during President Trump's first term in office, Burnett reflected on the experience during a radio interview (via SiriusXM). "He is very much the person now that he was then," she said, describing him as "very convincing when he wants to talk to people."

At the time, the president-elect faced accusations of sexual harassment by a former contestant, a story Burnett had reported on herself. Yet, she maintained that her personal experience with him was strictly professional. She was even cautiously optimistic about his presidency, noting that she could "see a lot of merit in what Trump is saying about trade." However, as President Trump escalated his feud with CNN, his dynamic with Burnett became increasingly complicated.

