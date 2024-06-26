Trump's Feud With Former CNN President Jeff Zucker Dates Back To Their Days On The Apprentice

Under Jeff Zucker's control, CNN made a name for itself as one of Donald Trump's strongest critics. Ironically, political commentators also believe the network is also a major reason for his success. The backstory dates to 2004, long before Trump first ran for presdient. The real estate mogul had just teamed up with NBC for "The Apprentice," a game show-meets-reality-TV franchise. At the time, NBC's key segments were run by Zucker, who worked directly with Trump.

The first season aired in January of that year and turned out to be a major success. It raked in 21 million views, and Bill Rancic was crowned winner of the first season of "The Apprentice." Soon after, NBC began working on a second season that was to be aired in September of that same year. Trump, on the other hand, wanted to revisit his compensation. In his opinion, "The Apprentice" had raked in more viewers than "Friends" re-runs, so he deserved to be paid $6 million per episode since each of the "Friends" had received $1m.

It's worth noting that the season finale of "Friends" had actually raked in over 52 million viewers, and that "The Apprentice" was up against reruns of the show. Expectedly, Zucker was not having Trump's demands. Speaking to Vanity Fair's Ramin Setoodeh for his book, "Apprentice in Wonderland," Trump recalled Zucker's refusal. "We're not doing it. We already have someone else lined up," Zucker had said. However, both sides eventually reopened negotiations until they came up with an undisclosed figure that suited both parties.

