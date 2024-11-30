Lori Loughlin Made Shady Comments About Jacob Elordi's Intentions With Olivia Jade

We knew Lori Laughlin was a pushy parent when she broke the law to secure her daughter Olivia Jade's place at college. But with her time in prison now in the rearview, the "Full House" alum has turned her ambition to a new project for her daughter: marriage. The influencer has been dating heartthrob actor Jacob Elordi since 2021, and though reports have hinted at an on-and-off relationship throughout their time together, Loughlin is determined to move things forward.

Advertisement

Pressure from the in-laws is a nightmare for most young men, but according to Life & Style, Loughlin started openly insinuating it was time for Elordi to take the next step with Olivia. A source told the outlet: "Lori's advice to Olivia is make sure that this relationship is going somewhere, because she's dedicated so many years to Jacob." If Elordi isn't serious about their future together, she wants Olivia to reconsider. As the source added, "Lori just wants to make sure that he's in it for the long haul."

This is a drum the convicted actress has been beating for some time. Previous claims in OK! suggested Loughlin believes the "Euphoria" actor has a wandering eye, with a source sharing: "She doesn't like that Jacob has broken a few hearts and ex-girlfriends like Zendaya and Kaia Gerber can't stand him now." Loughlin's habit of meddling in her daughter's life has become something of a signature, but as we know, it hasn't always worked in her favor.

Advertisement