Lori Loughlin Made Shady Comments About Jacob Elordi's Intentions With Olivia Jade
We knew Lori Laughlin was a pushy parent when she broke the law to secure her daughter Olivia Jade's place at college. But with her time in prison now in the rearview, the "Full House" alum has turned her ambition to a new project for her daughter: marriage. The influencer has been dating heartthrob actor Jacob Elordi since 2021, and though reports have hinted at an on-and-off relationship throughout their time together, Loughlin is determined to move things forward.
Pressure from the in-laws is a nightmare for most young men, but according to Life & Style, Loughlin started openly insinuating it was time for Elordi to take the next step with Olivia. A source told the outlet: "Lori's advice to Olivia is make sure that this relationship is going somewhere, because she's dedicated so many years to Jacob." If Elordi isn't serious about their future together, she wants Olivia to reconsider. As the source added, "Lori just wants to make sure that he's in it for the long haul."
This is a drum the convicted actress has been beating for some time. Previous claims in OK! suggested Loughlin believes the "Euphoria" actor has a wandering eye, with a source sharing: "She doesn't like that Jacob has broken a few hearts and ex-girlfriends like Zendaya and Kaia Gerber can't stand him now." Loughlin's habit of meddling in her daughter's life has become something of a signature, but as we know, it hasn't always worked in her favor.
Jacob Elordi's dating history speaks volumes
Jacob Elordi's trail of short-lived, high-profile romances explains Lori Loughlin's skepticism about his intentions. Long before Olivia Jade was on the scene, Elordi was linked to "The Kissing Booth" co-star Joey King. Awkwardly, the two split before the film's sequels, forcing them to portray a couple happily in love after their real-life breakup. He never acknowledged his next relationship with Aussie model Cari Flowers, but she posted intimate photos on Instagram (via J-14). Later came another co-star — this time, Zendaya. The two worked alongside each other on "Euphoria," and while they kept things private, they were spotted vacationing together in Greece (via Instagram). Even still, the relationship ended quietly in early 2020.
That same year, Elordi began dating model Kaia Gerber, the daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford. The couple made their relationship Instagram official with a Halloween snap, dressed as Elvis and Priscilla. Ironically, Elordi would later portray the legendary musician in "Priscilla," while Gerber's next boyfriend, Austin Butler, took on the role in Baz Luhrmann's biopic. Elordi himself is famously tight-lipped about his personal life, but as he gushed in an interview with Men's Health shortly after their split, "She handles herself wonderfully publicly, and I've learned so much from her."