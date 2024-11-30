Why Kylie Kelce Will Never Wear Chiefs Gear To Support Brother-In-Law Travis

On an episode of their podcast "New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce," Jason Kelce explained that his wife, Kylie, will never wear Kansas City gear, despite Jason's retirement and the fact that Travis is still an active part of the Chief's roster. Jason said, "Kylie got some love from the Philadelphia fans for her continued refusal to wear Chiefs gear even though she has personal connections. She just does not want to do it."

On Super Bowl Sunday in February of this year, Jason was dressed head to toe in Kansas City Chiefs apparel, cheering on his brother in the biggest game of the year. Kylie, however, couldn't bring herself to wear anything beyond a University of Cincinnati shirt, the Kelce brothers' alma mater, with red sleeves — the sleeves being the closest thing to a KC nod that Kylie could stomach. Jason explained, "'Kylie, we have family in the game, it's okay to cheer on that team. They're not playing the Eagles. You realize this isn't against the Eagles right?' She just refuses ... She'll wear other universities but she won't wear other NFL teams."

While it may not be a direct rivalry, Kylie Kelce supports the Philadelphia Eagles vs. the entire rest of the National Football League; a dedication that, clearly, runs about as deep as humanly possible.

