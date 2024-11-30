Why Kylie Kelce Will Never Wear Chiefs Gear To Support Brother-In-Law Travis
While not everyone may understand, sports rivalries run incredibly deep. Few feuds are as serious as sports rivalries like the University of Michigan and Ohio State University football teams, the University of North Carolina and Duke University basketball teams, and the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox baseball teams.
While there is not exactly established contention between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, the rivalry certainly exists in Jason and Kylie Kelce's household. Jason Kelce played for the Philadelphia Eagles for 13 years before his retirement in 2024, but his brother, Travis Kelce, is the Kansas City Chiefs' star tight end. Siblings Jason and Travis are close in age, just under two years apart, and Jason has been a very supportive big brother this season after retiring earlier in the year. The same cannot entirely be said, however, of Jason's wife and Travis' sister-in-law Kylie, who refuses to wear Kansas City apparel, even when she's at a game cheering Travis on.
Kylie Kelce will never turn on her Eagle roots to wear Kansas City apparel
On an episode of their podcast "New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce," Jason Kelce explained that his wife, Kylie, will never wear Kansas City gear, despite Jason's retirement and the fact that Travis is still an active part of the Chief's roster. Jason said, "Kylie got some love from the Philadelphia fans for her continued refusal to wear Chiefs gear even though she has personal connections. She just does not want to do it."
On Super Bowl Sunday in February of this year, Jason was dressed head to toe in Kansas City Chiefs apparel, cheering on his brother in the biggest game of the year. Kylie, however, couldn't bring herself to wear anything beyond a University of Cincinnati shirt, the Kelce brothers' alma mater, with red sleeves — the sleeves being the closest thing to a KC nod that Kylie could stomach. Jason explained, "'Kylie, we have family in the game, it's okay to cheer on that team. They're not playing the Eagles. You realize this isn't against the Eagles right?' She just refuses ... She'll wear other universities but she won't wear other NFL teams."
While it may not be a direct rivalry, Kylie Kelce supports the Philadelphia Eagles vs. the entire rest of the National Football League; a dedication that, clearly, runs about as deep as humanly possible.