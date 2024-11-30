Why We're Worried About Frankie Muniz

Years after his hit sitcom ended, it seems Frankie Muniz is still getting into trouble with his family. It might be hard to tell, but the former "Malcolm in the Middle" star has kept himself busy these past couple of years. Since 2006, Muniz has been transitioning into a successful racing career. Next year, he'll be taking his work as a race car driver to the next level by driving for NASCAR full-time.

But that hasn't been the only thing Muniz has been up to, as apparently he's been planning to spend some quality time with his family as well. Unfortunately, Muniz confided on November, 5, 2024, that his family plans suffered a major setback. "I'm living a true travel nightmare with my family right now. Like ... You can't make this up," Muniz posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Many fans shared their support for the actor during this time, while also speculating what he might've been going through. "Sorry dude. I've been there. You guys will make it through. Positive thoughts being sent your way," one user commented. Another fan wrote, "Hope it starts to get better soon."