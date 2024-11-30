Why We're Worried About Frankie Muniz
Years after his hit sitcom ended, it seems Frankie Muniz is still getting into trouble with his family. It might be hard to tell, but the former "Malcolm in the Middle" star has kept himself busy these past couple of years. Since 2006, Muniz has been transitioning into a successful racing career. Next year, he'll be taking his work as a race car driver to the next level by driving for NASCAR full-time.
But that hasn't been the only thing Muniz has been up to, as apparently he's been planning to spend some quality time with his family as well. Unfortunately, Muniz confided on November, 5, 2024, that his family plans suffered a major setback. "I'm living a true travel nightmare with my family right now. Like ... You can't make this up," Muniz posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Many fans shared their support for the actor during this time, while also speculating what he might've been going through. "Sorry dude. I've been there. You guys will make it through. Positive thoughts being sent your way," one user commented. Another fan wrote, "Hope it starts to get better soon."
What ruined Frankie Muniz's family vacation
What also might've had fans pulling out their hair was how long it took Frankie Muniz to give an update. Eventually, however, he spilled the beans. Although the actor and his family were safe, the flight sounded like every bit of the nightmare Muniz hinted it was. "28 hours after initially taking off of a scheduled 5 hour travel time ... My family and I just landed in Phoenix," Muniz vented on X. "5 flights, and a night sleeping on the floor in Dallas airport with a three-year-old will test your patience. Honestly, I realized I don't have any. Get me in my bed."
Despite he and his wife, Paige Price, dealing with such a frustrating traveling experience, and despite his son, Mauz Mosley Muniz, also suffering through this intolerable time, his message left many of his followers relieved. "Glad you made it home safe. Quite frankly, anyone in that 'Planes Trains & Automobiles' nightmare circumstance would lose their patience too, not just you. Sleep well!" Another user poked fun at Muniz for going through this kind of mishap given his celebrity status. "I thought rich people were immune to things like this," the user wrote.