Where Do Kyle Richards And Morgan Wade Stand Today?
Since the premiere of Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" in 2010, Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky were presented as a power couple who could survive any type of drama. But after 27 years of marriage, the Richards-Umanksy dynamic fell apart, after which the "Halloween Kills" star very publicly grew close to country singer Morgan Wade, leaving fans wondering if the two were a couple. Just before Season 14 of the hit reality show premiered in November 2024, Richards admitted to Page Six's "Virtual Reali-Tea", that she was spending less time with the singer since Wade felt so uncomfortable with all the unwanted attention that came her way as a result of their friendship.
The two first posted a picture together in February 2022 after the reality star, by her own admission, stalked the singer on social media after Richards binged Wade's music. The country star appeared on Season 13 of "RHOBH," and in one episode, Richards even tattooed a "K" on Wade's arm, furthering the idea that the two were involved romantically. Rumors continued to swirl as Wade released the music video for her song "Fall in Love with Me," in which Richards notably appeared as her love interest, and the two almost share a kiss. However, at the Season 13 reunion, under intense questioning from Andy Cohen, the "Halloween Ends" star confirmed that she and Wade were not a couple.
As Season 14 of the hit reality show began airing, Richards clarified to her co-stars that she wouldn't be talking about Wade on camera anymore. "I know there's a lot of curiosity about the person they always talk about," Richards said (via Bravo). "I'm not using her name intentionally. I don't want to speak on anyone's behalf except my own."
Richards claimed there was simply nothing to talk about
When Kyle Richards explained to her friends in the Season 14 premiere of "RHOBH" that she would not be discussing country singer Morgan Wade, co-star Garcelle Beauvais asked, "So, you're not with her?" to which Richards responded, "No, I'm not." During Bravo's "After Show," the "Halloween" star elaborated, "I was trying to be as honest as I could be this whole season with also respecting people that are not a part of this." Likewise, when Richards spoke with Page Six's "Virtual Reali-Tea" she admitted that the rumors about her and Wade's relationship raised some doubt about her sexual orientation, confessing, "This is not the way I was raised. That's not the way my mind even operated."
Richards said speaking to her daughters about it, receiving their unconditional support, and encouraging them to have sensitive conversations themselves, helped her feel much better. "For me, to have their support — regardless of what happens in my life — means the world to me. They just want me to be happy," she gushed. Still, the reality star reiterated that she will remain somewhat distant from Wade for the foreseeable future as the media attention simply became too much for her to bear. And, as Richards reasoned, the singer-songwriter didn't agree to star on the show in the same way she did, nor did Wade want to become a full-time Housewife, "So I understood that and respected that."