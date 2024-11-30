Where Do Kyle Richards And Morgan Wade Stand Today?

Since the premiere of Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" in 2010, Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky were presented as a power couple who could survive any type of drama. But after 27 years of marriage, the Richards-Umanksy dynamic fell apart, after which the "Halloween Kills" star very publicly grew close to country singer Morgan Wade, leaving fans wondering if the two were a couple. Just before Season 14 of the hit reality show premiered in November 2024, Richards admitted to Page Six's "Virtual Reali-Tea", that she was spending less time with the singer since Wade felt so uncomfortable with all the unwanted attention that came her way as a result of their friendship.

The two first posted a picture together in February 2022 after the reality star, by her own admission, stalked the singer on social media after Richards binged Wade's music. The country star appeared on Season 13 of "RHOBH," and in one episode, Richards even tattooed a "K" on Wade's arm, furthering the idea that the two were involved romantically. Rumors continued to swirl as Wade released the music video for her song "Fall in Love with Me," in which Richards notably appeared as her love interest, and the two almost share a kiss. However, at the Season 13 reunion, under intense questioning from Andy Cohen, the "Halloween Ends" star confirmed that she and Wade were not a couple.

As Season 14 of the hit reality show began airing, Richards clarified to her co-stars that she wouldn't be talking about Wade on camera anymore. "I know there's a lot of curiosity about the person they always talk about," Richards said (via Bravo). "I'm not using her name intentionally. I don't want to speak on anyone's behalf except my own."

