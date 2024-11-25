Samantha Markle's Latest Interview Proves Her Feud With Meghan And Harry May Never End
The world knows all about the rift between Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex and the royal family, but there's also continued drama between Samantha Markle and her half sister Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, which has no signs of ending anytime soon if Samantha has anything to do with it. In a recent emotional interview with the Daily Mail, Samantha continued to bring up her grievances related to Harry and Meghan. And it sounds like even if Meghan were to reach out to her, Samantha isn't ready to reconcile. "If you accept an olive branch, you are asking to be hurt again," Samantha said. "I think that would be weird. It would be hard to trust that she was doing it for the right reasons."
Samantha and Meghan share a father, Thomas Markle, who Meghan is also estranged from. It seems as though Samantha's ongoing anger and frustration towards Harry and Meghan may have been amplified by a recent personal loss; Samantha's mother (Thomas' first wife) died last month. Samantha also had a previous falling out with her mother, though they had made up before her death. Even if Samantha doesn't seem like she'd be okay with mending fences with Meghan, it sounds like she does want Meghan to reconnect with their father, a sentiment that certainly could have been informed by the death of Samantha's mother. "Meghan has no idea what she is missing out on because when my dad goes, it will be too late," Samantha told the Daily Mail. "Believe me, I know. You can't get back that time. It leaves a hole in your heart."
Samantha Markle also had harsh words for Prince Harry
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex wasn't the only target of Samantha Markle's judgement in her latest interview. She also brought up Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex as she talked with the Daily Mail about the loss of her mother and family estrangements. She seemed angry about the bombshell interview that Harry and Meghan had with Oprah in 2021 as well as his memoir "Spare," and she had little empathy for him.
"I think of him as the teenage delinquent who throws stones at the windows of the school then sets it on fire, yet has the audacity to play the victim and say, 'Oh I'll come back to school on these terms,'" Samantha explained to the Daily Mail. Not really words that would endear her to her brother-in-law.
Samantha's unhappiness with Harry and Meghan has extended to legal action. Earlier this month, Samantha filed a new lawsuit against Harry and Meghan, saying that she's been defamed and has faced death threats over what the couple said about her in their Netflix docuseries "Harry and Meghan." A previous defamation lawsuit that Samantha filed against Meghan was dismissed in March. With interviews like this one plus continued lawsuits, reconciliation is clearly not in the cards for Samantha.