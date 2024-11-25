Samantha Markle's Latest Interview Proves Her Feud With Meghan And Harry May Never End

The world knows all about the rift between Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex and the royal family, but there's also continued drama between Samantha Markle and her half sister Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, which has no signs of ending anytime soon if Samantha has anything to do with it. In a recent emotional interview with the Daily Mail, Samantha continued to bring up her grievances related to Harry and Meghan. And it sounds like even if Meghan were to reach out to her, Samantha isn't ready to reconcile. "If you accept an olive branch, you are asking to be hurt again," Samantha said. "I think that would be weird. It would be hard to trust that she was doing it for the right reasons."

Samantha and Meghan share a father, Thomas Markle, who Meghan is also estranged from. It seems as though Samantha's ongoing anger and frustration towards Harry and Meghan may have been amplified by a recent personal loss; Samantha's mother (Thomas' first wife) died last month. Samantha also had a previous falling out with her mother, though they had made up before her death. Even if Samantha doesn't seem like she'd be okay with mending fences with Meghan, it sounds like she does want Meghan to reconnect with their father, a sentiment that certainly could have been informed by the death of Samantha's mother. "Meghan has no idea what she is missing out on because when my dad goes, it will be too late," Samantha told the Daily Mail. "Believe me, I know. You can't get back that time. It leaves a hole in your heart."

