Tragic Details About Sutton Foster's Life

Sutton Foster has shared her mental health struggles with the world, particularly her decades-long experience with anxiety. Foster told Prevention she felt a lot of stress and anxiety in her 20s and 30s, but learned to manage it after being inspired by her mom to try crochet. Foster elaborated on her love of crafts with Publisher's Weekly in 2021, sharing, "I turn to crafting as a way to handle situations, handle stress. I'm ... in rehearsals for a show, and I could feel my anxiety level going up because we haven't done this in so long. My brain was working on overdrive, and I thought, 'I'm going to bring my crochet to rehearsal. Let's shift that energy into something tangible.'"

Advertisement

Sutton has often shown fans her works of art on Instagram. In 2021, she posted a photo in the sweater she made and wore for the cover of her book, "Hooked: How Crafting Saved My Life," and, the following year, she shared the completed blanket she started amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Tony Award winner also acknowledged World Mental Health Day that year, encouraging crochet as a mental health aid. "Crafting can have such a positive impact on mental health. Throughout the years, I have learned to channel my emotions into various creations like this blanket to keep my hands busy and to cope with stress and career-related pressures," she wrote in the caption. Foster told Prevention of her decision to speak up, "It's important to me, especially because I work with so many young people. I wanted [them] to know that [they're] not alone."

Advertisement

If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.