Rare Photos Of Barron Trump Smiling Give A Peek At His Full Smile

Many people have noted that 18-year-old Barron Trump barely ever flashes a smile in public photos. Social media users have discussed the fact that Barron only smirked slightly when he joined his dad, President-elect Donald Trump, on stage after the latter's 2024 election night victory. However, a photo was snapped and posted to Instagram by British Parliament member Nigel Farage shortly after election night depicting Barron grinning from ear to ear, finally putting his full smile on clear display.

Advertisement

After election night, social media users were baffled by Barron's lack of joyful expression, even while his mother and father smiled wide next to him. "Barron, please smile more! You are handsome, but would show it more by smiling!" one person commented on Instagram. Also, this isn't the first time that people online have called out Barron for not showing much positive emotion while with his father during monumental times.

After Donald won the 2016 presidential election against Hillary Clinton, Barron joined his dad on stage for his victory speech, and many were pointing out that the then-10-year-old looked apathetic and almost let out a yawn while standing next to Donald. "POV: You're 10 years old it's 3 am and you're in a gathering with your family, but you're struggling to keep awake and you just want to go home and sleep," one social media user wrote, defending Barron. While Barron was more expressive during Donald's 2024 victory speech, his lack of a wide smile still kept people scratching their heads.

Advertisement