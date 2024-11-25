Rare Photos Of Barron Trump Smiling Give A Peek At His Full Smile
Many people have noted that 18-year-old Barron Trump barely ever flashes a smile in public photos. Social media users have discussed the fact that Barron only smirked slightly when he joined his dad, President-elect Donald Trump, on stage after the latter's 2024 election night victory. However, a photo was snapped and posted to Instagram by British Parliament member Nigel Farage shortly after election night depicting Barron grinning from ear to ear, finally putting his full smile on clear display.
After election night, social media users were baffled by Barron's lack of joyful expression, even while his mother and father smiled wide next to him. "Barron, please smile more! You are handsome, but would show it more by smiling!" one person commented on Instagram. Also, this isn't the first time that people online have called out Barron for not showing much positive emotion while with his father during monumental times.
After Donald won the 2016 presidential election against Hillary Clinton, Barron joined his dad on stage for his victory speech, and many were pointing out that the then-10-year-old looked apathetic and almost let out a yawn while standing next to Donald. "POV: You're 10 years old it's 3 am and you're in a gathering with your family, but you're struggling to keep awake and you just want to go home and sleep," one social media user wrote, defending Barron. While Barron was more expressive during Donald's 2024 victory speech, his lack of a wide smile still kept people scratching their heads.
What are people saying about Barron Trump's smile?
In November 2024, Nigel Farage shared a photo of himself on Instagram alongside Barron Trump, with both men grinning. The photo was accompanied by a caption that read, "Barron Trump is a very bright 18 year old who played a big part in his father's stunning victory. He's also very tall!" While some social media users criticized Barron for not smiling much during Donald Trump's 2024 election night victory speech, they seem to be satisfied by Farage's photo, along with another, since they now know what Barron's smile actually looks like.
Many previous pictures of Barron Trump have hidden his teeth, but in May 2024, a photo was shared online depicting the former and his dad smiling wide, showcasing their pearly whites. One place the photo ended up was Threads, where a user commented, "Wow! This is the first photo of Barron I have ever seen with him smiling! Never seen those teeth." Some social media users even questioned if the photo had been doctored.
Barron has been actively participating in helping his father with his campaign by recommending podcasts for Donald to be a guest on, almost acting as a little advisor. As his father steps into The White House in 2025, it seems likely that Barron's future will see him become even more involved with Donald's agenda, and he may start flashing his smile more as well.