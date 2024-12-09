Who Is Pentatonix Singer Kirstin Maldonado's Husband Ben Hausdorff?

The a cappella band Pentatonix took the world by storm after winning reality competition show "The Sing-Off" in 2011. Since then, the band has been unstoppable, releasing covers and original songs and collecting three Grammys along the way. Pentanoix has transformed since their debut into a world-renowned group. They don't look quite the same as they did at the start of their career; one of the original members, Avi Kaplan, even left Pentatonix. But they're still loved by fans and creating great music.

Advertisement

While a cappella lovers may know all about the lives of Kirstin Maldonado, Kevin Olusola, Matt Hoying, and Mitch Grassi, you may know less about the real-life partners of the Pentatonix stars. In 2024, Maldonado married her partner, Ben Hausdorff. If you saw their beautiful wedding photos on her Instagram, you may be curious about their love story — and yes, the love story is adorable.

Hausdorff is a filmmaker who worked with Maldonado before things took a romantic turn. Of course, that's only a piece of the Pentatonix singer's other half's story.