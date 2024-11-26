Margo Martin's Newest Vlog Awkwardly Reminds Everyone Of Trump's Messy Past With Mac Miller

Donald Trump's Deputy Communications Chief Margo Martin has uncomfortably drawn attention to her boss' past feud with a late musician. On November 23, Martin posted a vlog to Instagram showing off her time at UFC 309 with Trump. Yet, it was the song that was being played in the Trump motorcade as they left the event that may be raising eyebrows.

After footage of Trump at the Ultimate Fighting Championship event played, Martin's video cut to a clip showing Mac Miller's song "Donald Trump" playing in a car. "A classic in the Trump motorcade," Martin declared in the voiceover. This was a strange choice since Trump made his feelings about this song very clear in the past.

Miller released his song named after Trump in 2011. In the wake of the song's success, Trump went on a rampage on X, formerly known as Twitter, calling Miller out for using his name. "Little @MacMiller, I'm now going to teach you a big boy lesson about lawsuits and finance. You ungrateful dog!" he wrote. He also posted a photo of a framed golden record he received from Miller to Facebook and wrote, "Little @MacMiller sent me an expensive plaque for making his song 'Donald Trump' such a big hit. Mac, you still don't have the right to use my name." Despite tweeting at Miller many times with this same bullying tone over the years, he did not speak out about the musician when Miller died in 2018 at the age of 26.

