Margo Martin's Newest Vlog Awkwardly Reminds Everyone Of Trump's Messy Past With Mac Miller
Donald Trump's Deputy Communications Chief Margo Martin has uncomfortably drawn attention to her boss' past feud with a late musician. On November 23, Martin posted a vlog to Instagram showing off her time at UFC 309 with Trump. Yet, it was the song that was being played in the Trump motorcade as they left the event that may be raising eyebrows.
After footage of Trump at the Ultimate Fighting Championship event played, Martin's video cut to a clip showing Mac Miller's song "Donald Trump" playing in a car. "A classic in the Trump motorcade," Martin declared in the voiceover. This was a strange choice since Trump made his feelings about this song very clear in the past.
Miller released his song named after Trump in 2011. In the wake of the song's success, Trump went on a rampage on X, formerly known as Twitter, calling Miller out for using his name. "Little @MacMiller, I'm now going to teach you a big boy lesson about lawsuits and finance. You ungrateful dog!" he wrote. He also posted a photo of a framed golden record he received from Miller to Facebook and wrote, "Little @MacMiller sent me an expensive plaque for making his song 'Donald Trump' such a big hit. Mac, you still don't have the right to use my name." Despite tweeting at Miller many times with this same bullying tone over the years, he did not speak out about the musician when Miller died in 2018 at the age of 26.
Trump has feuded with other musicians
Under these circumstances, it comes as a surprise that Donald Trump and his cronies are now apparently fans of Mac Miller's song. And it's even more surprising that Margo Martin broadcasted this to the world. Interestingly, this actually wasn't the first time Martin fanned the flames of Trump's beef with a music superstar. In August 2024, she posted a video of Trump to X, formerly known as Twitter with The White Stripes' song "Seven Nation Army" playing in the background. The band's guitarist and singer Jack White reposted the video to Instagram and began his caption, writing, "Oh....Don't even think about using my music you fascists. Law suit coming from my lawyers about this (to add to your 5 thousand others,)" and sarcastically called out the video's poster, writing, "Have a great day at work today Margo Martin."
An embarrassing run-in with a musician like that one likely would have prompted most people to avoid drawing the public's attention to any other feuds Trump has had with beloved musicians. Clearly, though, it didn't have this effect on Martin. She seemingly doesn't make the best choices when it comes to posting videos of her boss. After all, we can thank — or maybe we should say "blame" — her for posting a weird singing video in which Trump and Elon Musk hit peak cringe just a week earlier. Hopefully she, at least, knows not to use a Taylor Swift song for her next video of Trump.