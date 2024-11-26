Trump's Latest Cash Grab Hits The Wrong Note With An Iconic Brand

Of course, this isn't the first time that the president-elect has been mired in controversy relating to his forays into the music world. Many musicians have spoken out against the use of their songs at Donald Trump's events, and some even turned to legal action to get him to stop playing their stuff. During his 2024 presidential campaign alone, the controversial politician was faced with cease-and-desist orders from the Village People, Céline Dion, Sinéad O'Connor's estate, and ABBA, to name just a few. Trump has also been sued or threatened with lawsuits due to his music choices.

The White Stripes sued him and an aide for using their hit "Seven Nation Army" in a social media video. The lawsuit stated that The White Stripes "vehemently oppose the policies adopted and actions taken by [Trump] when he was president and those he has proposed for the second term he seeks," (via The Hill). Front-man Jack White was even more to the point, posting on Instagram, "Don't even think about using my music you fascists. [...] And as long as I'm here, a double f**k you DonOLD for insulting our nation's veterans at Arlington you scum."

Elsewhere, Trump was also sued by Isaac Hayes Jr.'s estate for using one of the late singer's songs on the campaign trail. "I want this to serve as an opportunity for other artists to come forward that don't want their music used by Donald Trump or other political entities and continue to fight for music artists' rights and copyright," his son, Isaac Hayes III, said at the time (via CBS News).

